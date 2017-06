FALLBROOK – The Exploradores RV Club of Fallbrook visited Santee Lakes RV Campground in April. Twenty-two campers from Fallbrook in 11 rigs enjoyed five days of fun, good food and friends.

Exploradores RV Club has been in Fallbrook for 55 years and always welcomes new members. The next club event will be a picnic Aug. 5 at Fiesta Island and all our welcome to join us. Bring your rig or just sand chairs. For more information contact club president Cecil Stralow at [email protected]