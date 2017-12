FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary is proud to announce its Volunteer of the Year for 2017, Ali Nusbaum.

“Ali is such an asset to Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary,” said Janet Lucore, founder and president of FAS. “She has done countless off-site dog adoption events and countless home checks for dogs who are being adopted. She brings in Marines to assist with major projects, and comes to FAS every evening and walks the dogs. If you ask Ali to do something, consider it done.”