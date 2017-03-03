Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary presents inaugural Canine Mayor election

FALLBROOK − Calling all canines! The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary will host the inaugural Canine Mayor election fundraiser and would like to invite all residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz to nominate their fur baby.

The “Caninedate” that receives the most votes will have the prestigious honor of becoming Fallbrook’s first canine mayor. The top five runners up will become Canine Council Members.

The Canine Mayor will serve as goodwill ambassador to all the pets in the community and advocate on their behalf. The Canine Mayor will make appearances at community events as applicable. A Canine Council Member may be asked to fill in when the Canine Mayor is unavailable.

The winner will receive: a prestigious one year term in office, an official mayor collar, a medal, a framed certificate, a gift basket from the Barkery Cafe, a gift certificate from Kahoots Fallbrook, participation in community events, and an assortment of other prizes.

Nominations will be accepted starting March 1, and ending March 22. Each nomination is $25. The official campaign kick off rally, which is open to the public, will be held Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Village Square, located at the corner of Main and Alvarado. The winner will be announced at the inauguration festivities, also open to the public, on Saturday, May 13, at the Fallbrook Village Square from 10 a.m. to noon.

Rules and entry forms can be picked up at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Paradise Pet Spa, Avocado Animal Hospital, Avocado Animal Lodge, Fallbrook Animal Hospital, Bonsall Pet Hospital, and Rainbow Oaks Restaurant. The application can also be downloaded from www.fallbrookanimalsanctuary.org or www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org .

Mail completed entry forms along with a check for $25, (made payable to “Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary” and with “Canine Mayor” in the memo area on the check) to Canine Mayor Contest, 855 S. Main Ave, Ste. K #3429, Fallbrook CA, 92028.

All proceeds will benefit the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. For all inquiries, contact Christine Shurow at (760) 586-7741, or at [email protected]