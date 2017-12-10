Fallbrook, Bonsall schools to be closed Monday due to Lilac fire

By on No Comment

Public schools in Fallbrook and Bonsall are expected to be closed Monday as firefighters continue to battle the 4,100 acre Lilac fire, the San Diego County Office of Education has announced.

Schools that are part of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, Fallbrook Union High School District and Bonsall Unified School District will be closed, according to a news release issued Sunday.

The San Marcos Unified School District and Vista Unified School District will be open.

With Santa Ana winds in check, firefighters have been able to increase containment lines around the fire, which broke out midday Thursday and consumed acreage and homes.

Fire officials say have said that there are still many remaining hot spots from the fire that still need to be put out.

 

 

, , ,

Fallbrook, Bonsall schools to be closed Monday due to Lilac fire added by on
View all posts by Alex Groves →

Alex Groves is an award-winning journalist and the assistant editor for Valley News. He previously worked at The Press-Enterprise as a public safety reporter for the southwestern portion of Riverside County. Groves graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2015 with a bachelors degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in Radio-TV-Film.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.