Fallbrook, Bonsall schools to be closed Monday due to Lilac fire

Public schools in Fallbrook and Bonsall are expected to be closed Monday as firefighters continue to battle the 4,100 acre Lilac fire, the San Diego County Office of Education has announced.

Schools that are part of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, Fallbrook Union High School District and Bonsall Unified School District will be closed, according to a news release issued Sunday.

The San Marcos Unified School District and Vista Unified School District will be open.

With Santa Ana winds in check, firefighters have been able to increase containment lines around the fire, which broke out midday Thursday and consumed acreage and homes.

Fire officials say have said that there are still many remaining hot spots from the fire that still need to be put out.