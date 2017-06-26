Fallbrook Community Center offers variety of summer activities

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Community Center’s summer schedule includes a variety of classes and events for the whole family.

Dog obedience classes start June 27. Registration is open now with space available, so be sure to register soon. This class is taught by Rick Williams and covers beginning obedience training including heel, sit, stay, down and come. Discussions on common behavioral concern and responsible dog ownership will also be included in the program.

The Strength and Balance class is a free five week series beginning Aug. 2 on Wednesday’s from 10 to 11 a.m. This class focuses on developing participants’ strength and balance skills.

For “Movies in the Park”, residents can bring their lawn chairs, sweaters and blankets for a fun night under the stars with the whole family! “Sing” will be shown June 30 at the Fallbrook Community Center. “The Secret Life of Pets” can be seen July 21 at Live Oak County Park, and “Moana” will be featured Sept. 8 at Fallbrook Community Center.

The Soul Line Dancing class will make a students’ bodies smile and feel rejuvenated through dance while they learn popular soul line dances, choreographed to R&B, old school and Latin tunes. Soul Line Dancing is easy to learn, doesn’t require a partner and is perfect for all ages. Classes run Aug. 10 through Sept. 14 on Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Other classes include t-shirt cutting which will show how to give that boring t-shirt a new look. In a single session, students willl learn how to loosen up tight fitting shirts, take oversized shirts and cut shirts to give them more style. Class date is Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 12 and older.

Zumba With Sol is a Latin inspired fitness class that combines all the rhythms in Latin music. Zumba applies dance moves from salsa, Cumbia, Merengue and others. Classes are held Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information about any of these activities, call (760) 728-1671, or visit the Fallbrook Community Center Office at 341 Heald Lane.