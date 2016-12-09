Fallbrook couple wins motorcycle raffle

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce held the drawing for its motorcycle raffle with the winning ticket belonging to chamber members Darren and Miriam Key. They bought just one ticket and were surprised to get a phone call saying they had won.

“We forgot about the ticket,” said Miriam, adding that they were in Hawaii on vacation when they got the call. A few weeks later, the motorcycle was dropped off at their house.

Miriam said they have decided “to sell the motorcycle and donate the money to a charity.” Anyone who would like to buy the motorcycle can contact the Keys at (713) 302-4230.

The proceeds of the chamber’s raffle will help cover the costs of keeping the lights on at the “Welcome Home” area on the north side of East Mission Road. That spot, about half a mile west of old Hwy 395 and I-15, is where the American flag as well as the POW/MIA flag fly above the “Welcome Home Stone” (a boulder featuring a plague that reads Welcome Home).

“We made enough to keep the lights on this year,” said Chamber CEO Lila MacDonald of the fundraiser.