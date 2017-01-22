Fallbrook Crossfield placed to create conversation

FALLBROOK – On Jan. 14, the Fallbrook Crossfield was assembled for the 10th year. With help from volunteers of the Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center, 500 handmade crosses were placed in an open field on South Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook to commemorate the legalization of abortion on Jan. 22, 1973 by the Supreme Court in its Roe v Wade decision.

Each cross represents over 100,000 lives lost with almost 60,000,000 abortions performed since then ( www.numberofabortions.com ).

Wayne and Elissa Taylor, owners of the field said, “It is our sincere hope that the Fallbrook Crossfield will generate a conversation that would help those considering an abortion to seek alternative ways that would spare the life of the unborn child. We are pro-life advocates for those who cannot speak for themselves.”