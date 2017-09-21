Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society to host potluck, meeting

FALLBROOK – After a busy summer primarily devoted to their booth and individual exhibits at the San Diego County Fair, members of Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society will gather for a fun, social evening Thursday, Sept. 14, beginning with a potluck, 6 p.m. at the FGMS building.

The public is invited to attend the society’s regularly scheduled meeting that begins at 7 p.m. This evening will include a short business meeting recapping summer activities and announcing upcoming plans for the annual Fall Festival of Gems Sunday, Oct. 8, and the 60th Diamond Anniversary celebration Thursday, Oct. 12.

The meeting’s program will consist of FGMS’ annual “Member Share & Sell” event. Members will set up displays of their own earth science collections to either share or sell, including their own handcrafted gem and mineral items. Plenty of parking is available on Alvarado Street or across the street in the large public lot. Light refreshments will be served.