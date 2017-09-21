Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society to host potluck, meeting

FALLBROOK – After a busy summer primarily devoted to their booth and individual exhibits at the San Diego County Fair, members of Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society will gather for a fun, social evening Thursday, Sept. 14, beginning with a potluck, 6 p.m. at the FGMS building.
The public is invited to attend the society’s regularly scheduled meeting that begins at 7 p.m. This evening will include a short business meeting recapping summer activities and announcing upcoming plans for the annual Fall Festival of Gems Sunday, Oct. 8, and the 60th Diamond Anniversary celebration Thursday, Oct. 12.
The meeting’s program will consist of FGMS’ annual “Member Share & Sell” event. Members will set up displays of their own earth science collections to either share or sell, including their own handcrafted gem and mineral items. Plenty of parking is available on Alvarado Street or across the street in the large public lot. Light refreshments will be served.
Located at 123 W. Alvarado Street in Fallbrook, the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational, all-volunteer organization. For more information, call (760) 728-1130 or visit www.fgms.org.
Published this article a little late I would say…. September 14th was the meeting, and it’s the 21st of September today!
VN – The press release was scheduled to run Sept. 7 but we ran out of room so it ran in the newspaper Sept. 14. Unfortunately, that issue was uploaded late.