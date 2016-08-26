Fallbrook Golf Club saga continues

The saga of Fallbrook Golf Club continues.

As of the deadline for this article (Tuesday, Aug. 23), negotiations that began Aug. 9 between golf club owner Jack Lamberson and a realtor were still continuing. Lamberson had said on Aug. 16 that, “hopefully by this time next week we’ll have something really solid.”

While multiple attempts to reach Lamberson by phone for this article were unsuccessful, the Village News did speak with Lamberson’s wife, Bonnie, on the morning of Aug. 23.

“Nothing’s changed,” said Bonnie, who was then asked if that meant they were still negotiating with the same party. “We are. It’s a delicate situation.”

Meanwhile, there could be a new player in this story. Paul Goldring Garrett, who has been involved in all facets of real estate for more than 50 years and serves as chairman of Temecula-based The Garrett Group, said on Aug. 22 that he planned to contact Lamberson for an “exploratory” conversation.

“I live out here and driving by there, it’s a pretty view,” said Garrett, a Fallbrook resident who has a home off Reche Road. “It (the golf club) was kind of an institution, and we’ve gotten used to having it here. It’s part of the backdrop. I was hoping that someone would keep it going. So far, no one’s come up. I thought to myself, ‘well, what are the outlines?'”

Garrett was hoping to contact Lamberson on Aug. 23.

Stay tuned.