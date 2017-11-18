Fallbrook High grad honored for brave action during Vegas shooting

FALLBROOK – Brett Mattson, a class of 2000 graduate of Fallbrook High School and a firefighter-paramedic with the Chino Valley Fire District, was honored Nov. 8 for the brave action he took during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas the night of Oct. 1.

Mattson, along with fellow firefighter-paramedic Jeff Heringer, searched for injured people and assisted many to safety while a gunman inside a 32nd floor hotel room fired round after round at a crowd attending the concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

Mattson was enjoying the concert along with other off duty firefighters, military and police officers when the shooting erupted. Mattson identified himself to concert goers as a paramedic and asked if they needed help. He helped the injured by applying pressure to wounds and providing an escort to a safe location.

In recognition of their heroic efforts, Mattson and Heringer were presented with a “Medal a Valor” from the Chino Valley Fire District board of directors. The two also received a “Certificate of Recognition” from the U.S. Congress House of Representatives.

Both men said they appreciated the honor but added that they were just doing their job.

Mattson, 35, has worked for Chino Valley Fire for nine years. He comes from a family of firefighters as his father, Eric Sr., retired from the Los Angeles Fire Department and his brother, Eric Jr., is an active member of LAFD. Mattson also has a cousin and an uncle who are firefighters.

Mattson is a graduate of Long Beach State and resides in Newport Beach.