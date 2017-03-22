Lockdown lifted at Fallbrook and Ivy  High Schools

The lockdown of Fallbrook High School and Ivy High School was lifted at 2:46 p.m. today, nearly four hours after school officials ordered it due to a weapon possibly being on the school grounds.

“We had a report that there was possibly a gun on campus,” said Kelly McGee, secretary for Fallbrook High School principal Larry Boone, of the reason for the lockdown that began at approximately 11 a.m.

According to McGee, students were given food and water as well as “special buckets” for restroom needs during the lockdown while law enforcement officials searched the campus. Students were allowed to go home as soon as the lockdown was lifted.

At this time details on the possible threat have not be disclosed, and it was unclear if law enforcement personnel located any weapons or suspects during their search.

This is the second time Fallbrook High School has gone on lockdown in the past two months. On Feb. 3, school officials ordered a lockdown when a student informed them of a social media post that showed a student holding a gun in one of the school’s restrooms. Deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation, with the help of a specially-trained canine from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, searched the campus and found the gun. Three teenage students were taken into custody.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.