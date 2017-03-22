Lockdown lifted at Fallbrook and Ivy  High Schools

The lockdown of Fallbrook High School and Ivy High School was lifted at 2:46 p.m. today, nearly four hours after school officials ordered it due to a weapon possibly being on the school grounds.
“We had a report that there was possibly a gun on campus,” said Kelly McGee, secretary for Fallbrook High School principal Larry Boone, of the reason for the lockdown that began at approximately 11 a.m.
According to McGee, students were given food and water as well as “special buckets” for restroom needs during the lockdown while law enforcement officials searched the campus. Students were allowed to go home as soon as the lockdown was lifted.
At this time details on the possible threat have not be disclosed, and it was unclear if law enforcement personnel located any weapons or suspects during their search.
This is the second time Fallbrook High School has gone on lockdown in the past two months. On Feb. 3, school officials ordered a lockdown when a student informed them of a social media post that showed a student holding a gun in one of the school’s restrooms. Deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation, with the help of a specially-trained canine from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, searched the campus and found the gun. Three teenage students were taken into custody.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
This school sucks
Please keep in mind that it’s not the schools fault. An individual made the decision on their own to bring the gun to school. The high school didn’t influence the student in any way to bring the fire arm on campus. Fallbrook highs staff works hard on making sure their students are safe and protected. So no, this school does not suck.
What has happened to our village? (No, I am sure it is more than just illegals). Years ago, the norm was for the father to work, the mother stay home with the kids; now most families have two working parents – if they even have two parents. Kids are not being held responsible because a lot of the parents are irresponsible. (Not all – some “bad” kids have wonderful parents). It almost seems we as a society are more concerned with ensuring that “Pat” can use which ever bathroom he/she/it wants and not enough on the basics of child rearing. Control you children, love them, punish them when required, teach them.
This has got to be put under control. It is hard for students to begin with in high school, now our students have to worry about some putz coming in with guns. Start some disciplinary actions and this just might stop. Why are we so scared of discipline?
Good lord! Insanity has pervaded even our innocent Fallbrook High.
Welcome to a nation with guns.
I blame the new administration at Fallbrook. They don’t know how to deal with kids being way too lenient on these matters. #discipline
Idiots here commenting…I guarantee nobody is “lenient” about a person bringing a gun on campus.
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Special buckets?