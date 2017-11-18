Fallbrook High students ‘meet and greet’ non-profits at Community Service Fair

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union High School students wanting to learn more about available community service opportunities received an up close and personal look during the Nov. 7 Community Service Fair held on campus.

Ten local non-profit organizations were on hand to “meet and greet” students and share their unique community service opportunities. Community service projects included areas of community, health, literacy, animals, environmental, cultural and sports.

Event organizer Mark Polarek said “This event is a great opportunity for the local nonprofit organizations to meet students who represent the future of this community as potential directors and coordinators of these organizations.”

Polarek went on to say that “this event is not really about community service but helping students find their passion by using their community service hours as a vehicle.”

Pam Cain of the new college and career center shared the high school’s new approach by getting freshmen involved early in starting their community service requirement. The graduation requirement of 40 community service hours brings Fallbrook High School and the Fallbrook Community together for a common good.

Polarek said, “Many thanks to Fallbrook High School’s leadership and all the community partners for sharing this vision. The success of this Community Service Fair is an indication that the future of our community is in very good hands.”