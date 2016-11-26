Eight Pala homes still without power

PALA – Eight residences remain without power after an outage at 11 am this morning left more than 100 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power in rural North County, according to the utility’s web site. The new estimate for the remaining homes to be restored is 6:30 pm tonight.

Power went out shortly before 11 a.m. in Pala area and was originally expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

The SDG&E unplanned outages map indicated that multiple factors were the cause.