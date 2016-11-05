Fallbrook Library announces free events for November

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host several free events in November, including election services, concerts, and lectures. The schedule is as follows:
- Today through Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Mail ballot drop off for the election.
- Sunday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m. – The Acoustic Showcase presents Jim Hinton. Jim is a professional folksinger, songwriter and arranger. He has a repertoire of Irish and classic folk songs, and has performed in many local pubs and coffee houses.
- Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m to 8 p.m. – Election Polling Station at the library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. – Join instructor Ms. Laura of the Academy of World Dance and Art to learn about belly dancing.
- Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. – Friends of the Library Lecture: Beauty of Succulents. Master Horticulturist Peter Walkowiak will bring examples and discuss how to grow succulents.
- Thursday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. – Local musician Bob Freaney and friends will play and discuss classical music.
- Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. – World Jazz Vocalist Allison Adam Tucker will perform. The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.
- Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m. – The Fallbrook Chamber Players will play chamber music that includes the music of Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart.
- Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m. – Becoming Prizila: My Transgender Journey. In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, come and listen to a talk about the journey taken by a Transgender woman.
- Sunday, Nov. 27, 3 p.m. – Kyle Orth on the piano and Rachel Arcega-Orth on the violin will play classical music. Presented by the Fallbrook Music Society. A pre-concert talk is at 2:30 p.m.
The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653.