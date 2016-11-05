Fallbrook Library announces free events for November

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host several free events in November, including election services, concerts, and lectures. The schedule is as follows:

Today through Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Mail ballot drop off for the election.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m. – The Acoustic Showcase presents Jim Hinton. Jim is a professional folksinger, songwriter and arranger. He has a repertoire of Irish and classic folk songs, and has performed in many local pubs and coffee houses.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m to 8 p.m . – Election Polling Station at the library.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. – Join instructor Ms. Laura of the Academy of World Dance and Art to learn about belly dancing.

Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m . – Friends of the Library Lecture: Beauty of Succulents. Master Horticulturist Peter Walkowiak will bring examples and discuss how to grow succulents.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. – Local musician Bob Freaney and friends will play and discuss classical music.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. – World Jazz Vocalist Allison Adam Tucker will perform. The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m . – The Fallbrook Chamber Players will play chamber music that includes the music of Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m. – Becoming Prizila: My Transgender Journey. In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, come and listen to a talk about the journey taken by a Transgender woman.

– Becoming Prizila: My Transgender Journey. In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, come and listen to a talk about the journey taken by a Transgender woman. Sunday, Nov. 27, 3 p.m. – Kyle Orth on the piano and Rachel Arcega-Orth on the violin will play classical music. Presented by the Fallbrook Music Society. A pre-concert talk is at 2:30 p.m.