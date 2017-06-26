Fallbrook Literacy Center presents year-end awards

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Literacy Center, a part of Laubach Literacy of San Diego County, held its year-end awards ceremony June 5. The center provides tutors for adult learners wanting to learn English. The tutors and students meet at the center (at Christ the King Lutheran Church) on Monday evenings during the school year and year round at the Fallbrook Library.

The adult learners range from beginning to high intermediate. They all participated in the “Focus on Writing” project that they each completed at their own level. The topic this year was “My Favorite…” The essays were compiled in a booklet for them to take home that included a photo of student and tutor next to their essay. Certificates and book bags were awarded each student for their effort.

Four of the learners also worked hard and received their US citizenship during this last year. They were given a cake and special recognition for their months of extra study.

The center always has more adult learners looking for a tutor than it has tutors. For anyone who would like to volunteer as a tutor, the next two-day training will take place at the Poway Library on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. Call center directors Sally DiVecchio (858) 245-6426 or Pat Hensley (760) 723-2294, for more information.