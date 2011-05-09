Fallbrook man and his mother to appear on Dr. Phil show May 13

FALLBROOK – Two Fallbrook residents, Bill Warren, and his mother, Pearl, will appear on the Dr. Phil television show May 13 on CBS at 3 p.m.

The topic of the show revolves around the controversial topic, mail order brides.

Bill Warren was invited to the show because producers found his story interesting. Warren said he had tried to find a wife in the United States but failed to do so. Out of frustration, he said, he traveled to Russia at one time to meet a girl he had corresponded with for the previous three months.

“After that relationship failed, I returned to Fallbrook and then went to the Ukraine twice more,” said Warren. “On my second trip to the Ukraine, I settled in with a girl I fell in love with, lived with her and supported her for seven months; spending nearly all of my money, $33,000, on her.” Warren said while he was in the Ukraine, he performed in concert singing mostly Frank Sinatra songs before large audiences. He also began writing his third book while living in Yalta.

“When I told my girlfriend my money was getting low, she told me to leave,” said Warren. “I chartered a small minivan which took me to Italy where I was hired to sing at a jazz club. On my way there, I was kidnapped by three Russian drivers and robbed. Later, on my birthday, my jaw was broken by a drunken Russian man.”

Dr. Phil’s film crew shot footage of Warren at his mother’s home for eight hours, interviewing both he and his mother, Warren said.

“Two days later, I was driven by one of Dr. Phil’s drivers to Paramount Studios in Hollywood where the show was taped before a live audience,” said Warren. “My daughter, Alisha was in the audience and interviewed for a short period.”