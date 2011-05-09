Fallbrook man and his mother to appear on Dr. Phil show May 13

FALLBROOK – Two Fallbrook residents, Bill Warren, and his mother, Pearl, will appear on the Dr. Phil television show May 13 on CBS at 3 p.m.
The topic of the show revolves around the controversial topic, mail order brides.
Bill Warren was invited to the show because producers found his story interesting. Warren said he had tried to find a wife in the United States but failed to do so. Out of frustration, he said, he traveled to Russia at one time to meet a girl he had corresponded with for the previous three months.
“After that relationship failed, I returned to Fallbrook and then went to the Ukraine twice more,” said Warren. “On my second trip to the Ukraine, I settled in with a girl I fell in love with, lived with her and supported her for seven months; spending nearly all of my money, $33,000, on her.” Warren said while he was in the Ukraine, he performed in concert singing mostly Frank Sinatra songs before large audiences. He also began writing his third book while living in Yalta.
“When I told my girlfriend my money was getting low, she told me to leave,” said Warren. “I chartered a small minivan which took me to Italy where I was hired to sing at a jazz club. On my way there, I was kidnapped by three Russian drivers and robbed. Later, on my birthday, my jaw was broken by a drunken Russian man.”
Dr. Phil’s film crew shot footage of Warren at his mother’s home for eight hours, interviewing both he and his mother, Warren said.
“Two days later, I was driven by one of Dr. Phil’s drivers to Paramount Studios in Hollywood where the show was taped before a live audience,” said Warren. “My daughter, Alisha was in the audience and interviewed for a short period.”
To bad that this happened to you Bill but live and learn. Heck, with all the Illegal Alien Criminals running around here in Fallbrook, you could have stayed home, saved money, and married the Illegal.
All your troubles would have been over and you would have gotten a wife. Remember, you wouldn’t have to support her, OUR GOVERNMENT DOES THAT, through free health care, school, paying no taxes, get in college first (before Vets from experience), businesses hiring them to skirt the tax laws, etc..
Who knows, probably could have got our church to hide her and her family and you really could have made a great living off the government and tax payers.
You would have been set. Plus, this is going to be our land soon, so atleast you would have connections with the next country of brown pride.
I will not be watching that! What makes these guys think that they can do better in Russia. It has always been and will always will be a scam. I just have trouble believing that men fall for these advertisements on these websites. Talk about desperate.
I have been single since 2004. I have been burned, like you, and now live alone. The capacity to trust is gone. You get used to it, if you are that strong. Good luck to you.
Dumb!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is a great story. I’m shocked Jerry Springer didn’t pick it up first. I just want to know what Pearl has to say. If I ever end up telling a tail on a reality TV show, my mother is the last person who will be envited!
this guy is a news hound!!. Bill Warren with the Navassa Island guano mining adventure. Bill Warren finds tiger pelt at garage that is supposedly worth 70k. Bill Warren shipwreck hunter. He has been a professional singer, cruise ship entertainer, and an offshoot member of the "friends with Sinatra " club. And now, he and his MOTHER are going on Dr. Phil. Nice guy, I know he is, but I would love to meet his neighbors….
American women have no respect for the man in their lives. Cultures around the world respect the head of the household, American women respect what their mans credit will buy them. Want to wear the pants?? Do it by yourself. I will admire the foreigners.
Hmmmmm, might just watch this espisode to see what the face of a desparate man looks like.
Amen Old timer,
But loneliness leads to alot of stupid actions on peoples part.
Just knowing that there is a dream of having someone out there to care about you, will lead many into stupid actions and scams.
I personally feel alot of it has to do with the dumming down of the man as the strong figure and making them less of an important role in the family.
I am for equal rights, 1000%, but the truth is, that man was created for a certain role as woman were. When you tear down the roles that we have created to do and be, then people will go elsewhere (for example to find a real women) to find those true females that believe in the feminine roles that were created to do.
Usually, unfortunately now-a-days, that seems to be everywhere "outside" of America which leads to scams of this type.
Nothing good ever comes from going on reality shows.
From Oprah to Jerry Springer….all cringe worthy.
Why would anyone open their private life up, to be picked apart by the entire world?
Can you spell the word “chump” fella? Why go to the Ukrane, so many other low cost illegals running around Fallbrook. I know, let’s put them on Maury’s show, more appropriate venue for this.
I don’t know this individual but from the stories I’m hearing here and the vibes I’m getting about his character plus the fact that his mommy is going on the show with him (he is a grown man right?) I’m guessing that the reason he has to look to backward, uneducated countries for a "wife" is because most American women are smart enough to take one look and run as fast as they can in the opposite direction!!
I think that the next "gig" for Bill is going to Pakistan and trying to marry one of the widowers of Bin Ladin. But after that, where do you go???
TULIA, Texas
i dont know why anyone is surprised the majority of fallbrook people are strange everyday i go in to town and i just shake my head with how odd the people really are every city has strange people but seems fallbrook is slap full of them the illegals are the least of the problems here i am talking goofy odd strange
You have to hand it to a guy with this much adventure and non stop for new and exciting avenues.
That is one of the reasons I am sure he is still single. Maybe he should just continue on with his interests and then one day, he may find his soul mate.
Thats the benefit of Volunteering your time around your peers and people with your same interests.
To phil and Vet/Legal Resident- I completely agree with you that some (but not all) of American women do not fulfill the roles they were created to be fulfilling which leads men to seek women from other countries. Men are created to provide for and protect women and children, unfortunately "women’s lib" has come in and destroyed these natural roles. Has anyone noticed our media dumbs men down and makes them either look like idiots, mama’s boys, addicts or perverse? Good men are the cornerstone of every family, the stronghold, the ones we depend on and the ones we’d do not want to live without.
The reason why this gentleman needs to go out of the boundries of North America to find a woman, is because he can’t let go of his Mother’s apron string. There are many unattached women who
fill his needs more then a Ukraine or Russian woman. They are only looking for a meal ticket to North America. Once they have arrived on the soil of NA they starting looking for something better…….age long scenario
With all of the HEROES in this town (HOOYAH), why do the losers get all the attention?
It sucks that all this happened to you, but why is it news on Village News. For those who enjoy Dr.Phil they’d have found out through there. Everyone has problems, and some even much worse than this, but you don’t see everyone in the news for it.
If that’s how you really feel, please, move to some foriegn country where women are still repressed, beaten, and have no mind of their own. There are many women out there who take care of their man instead of the other way around, as you say. I for example make the money in my relationship and pay the majority of the bills. My man still works as hard as he can but I don’t look down on him because I make more or because he doesn’t buy me everything I want on the spot or down the road. Our relationship is a mutual one where we both work our butts off to provide for US, not for one or the other, but US.
Outrageous stories…Any woman with 1/2 a brain RUNS in the opposite direction!
Well, Mr. Warren,
I was appalled after watching you on tv. You belittled and demeaned the mother of your daughter on national television. Your ex-wife may have gotten heavy but it’s the heart that counts.
Additionally, did you ever think that maybe YOU contributed to her unhappiness thus she found comfort in food?
According to you, you were unhappy right after “the first” year of marriage. What were your vices to deal with such a horrible marriage (as you said on tv)? Did you drink excessively? Watch porn (as some men do)? Or gamble?
Maybe YOUR vices drove your wife to eat excessively.
Marriage is a two way street NO MATTER what country your bride comes from. Got news for you buddy, mail-order brides can get fat too.
Before condemning your ex-wife, you should take a long hard look in the mirror.
~~~
BTW, the elderly bald man on the segment with you (the one with CF wife), now he’s charming!
Amen to Pink, MoL (Mom of Lots), & Vet.
Hahahahaha to offering Bin Laden’s widows to the Warren, Obvious! 😀
I am a little late getting in on this article, but for those who stumble upon it and/or give a hoot – my AMERICAN woman treats me with the utmost respect and I can honestly say that I love her more now then when I met her 30+ years ago!
Hey pink, you know nothing!
My wife became OBESE in the first year we were together. She loved to eat. This “Squeeky” person must be dumb to say such foolish things. And my former left me after having found herself a fat-woman-lover-man on the Internet. I am not an alcoholic or porn watcher. I assume you are. BTW, I suggest you apologize here and retract your statements or I can and will sue you for slander & Libel. Suggest you read the “Disclaimer” here which concerns Libelous statements.
Out of Towner nailed it. This is the same guy who has created dozens of reasons to solicit the attention of newspapers. The only thing you forgot to add was that he also ran for President of the United States and organized his campaign out of the coffee shop. That was particularly impressive. For a guy who will do anything to get his name in the newspaper, he should try reading one sometime. The order-a-bride from Russia, etc. etc. has been long established as a con game. Really, Bill? Did you fall for it? If so, you might also want to be aware there are men that go around dressed as women… and they are looking for husbands too. Just saying…
Well bill:
Are you the same Mr. Warren that appeared on Dr. Phil and to whom I addressed my comments?
I did not write anything libelous. I QUERIED as to WHAT YOUR vices were and IF they contributed to the breakdown of your marriage.
I said "maybe YOUR vices CONTRIBUTED…" I NEVER wrote that you participated in the listed vices (they were simply examples).
I did write "Maybe your vices drove your wife to eat." (I will have to say I about fainted when I realized I stuck a period at the end of that specific sentence instead of the question mark I intended.)
Moreover, they (the vices) were the first three (3) off the top of my head. I could have chosen anyone of the leftover "Seven Deadly Sins" but I didn’t.
I will admit two (2) things. The first, my intentions were NOT to cause you distress and were I to meet you in person I would have asked you the same questions and made the same comments.
The second is, when writing, facial expressions and body language are nonexistent. I did try to be VERY precise and CONSCIENTIOUS of my grammar so as not to offend but to impart amazement and questioning.
Additionally, I hope I appeared, with my sentences, to be a defender (of your daughter’s feelings in case they may have been hurt by the things you stated on national television about her mom).
Lastly, I thought I showed deference and respect by addressing you as Mr. Warren" and not by your given name.
~~~
In regards to YOUR response "I am not an alcoholic or porn watcher…" Okay. Never said so. See above.
But your STATEMENT to me "I assume you are…" could be misconstrued as libelous & I could counter-sue; however, I do not think that is your intent nor is it mine. If I am wrong regarding your intentions, please, correct me.
And by the way, my vices: GASTRIMARGIA, ACEDIA, SLOTH & DESPAIR. In short, I’m a fatty.
ps. The caps in this missive hopefully indicate clarity.
~~~
Regards and truce?
Eight years after I left him not for a chubby chaser but for myself, him still couldn’t find a woman to stay with him. He wanted me back which would be my worst nightmare.
He is shallow a only sees outward beauty and would prefer a woman who couldn
t speak intelligently with him so going and buy a bride is perfect for him. If he had money that is. He talks a good game but it fades away very fast when the real bill warren finally arrives which takes about 6 weeks.
My daughter sat in Dr. Phils audiance crying at how her dad talk about me because she saw me suffer his abusive ways for 30 years. She is loving and respectful and was so upset when she came home not wanting me to know what went on in that show. I wrote to Dr. Phil and posted on his website about bill but it was removed. So much for the truth. My sister and many friends posted on his site too but they were removed also which I found very interesting.
He is a sad sad excuse for a man and I am so happy to be away from his dark cloud.
I often wonder how I got away from him with no real damage but I did. I plan on living my life happy and far away from him.
go to my facebook,,, Shari Carter Warren and you can see how much I have let myself go. He had affairs when I weighed 120 and when I weighed 162. He is a cheater plane and simple. Everything was my fault for 30 years with him and it seems nothing has changed. He always wanted someone new to feed his unhealthy need to feel important. Happy New Year, it will be for me but I fear his search for that new woman will haunt him forever. Shari
To Bill’s X,you are a wonderful woman and mother, I know,I’m Bill’s sister.Bill is a sick person, I’ve seen the women he’s cheated with,constant moving,never paying his bills,using investors money to live off of,running from those investors, having guns pulled on him,slamming his mother,daughters, son.He’s a poor excuse of a man,father and husband. One day he will be ashamed of all he has done,sad to say it will probably be after he dies and faces God