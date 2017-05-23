Fallbrook man on bike killed by suspected impaired 19-year-old Fallbrook driver

FALLBROOK – Officer Jim Bettencourt of the California Highway Patrol reported that at approximately 3:06 p.m. today 19-year-old Sulem Areli Garcia from Fallbrook was driving her 2002 Ford Explorer northbound on Old Hwy 395 south of Pala Mesa Dr. at an unknown speed when she allowed her vehicle to veer to the right. The vehicle struck a 59-year-old Fallbrook man who was riding his bicycle on the right shoulder. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Sulem Garcia was arrested on scene for suspicion of felony driving under the influence of drugs and felony vehicular manslaughter. She did not suffer any injuries in the collision and was to be booked into Vista Detention Facility.
This collision remains under investigation.
May he Rest in Peace, the poor, innocent man. And that Sulem Areli Garcia suffer sufficient consequences for her stupidity. Unfortunately, however, one criminal these days seems to have more rights than 300,000,000 innocent and tax-paying citizens. Let’s put her on a bike.
You should not be making comments when you do not have all the facts. Where you there? Did you see her? Talk to her? The news reported it as SUSPECTED. What gives you the right to condemn her before it has been confirmed? This happens way too many times and people are subjected to unfair ridicule.Yes, she caused the death of a man but the actual circumstances are not know at this point. It is a terrible thing that happened and a family lost a loved one. But to bash this young girl without all the facts is just wrong and it needs to stop.
Unbelievable! When are we going to take intoxicated driving seriously and have a 0.0% alcohol/substance level policy?! How many more people have to die because our government is an accomplice to these murders?
Gomer: “But no matter how many laws we got, folks are still gonna drive intoxicated.”
That’s absolutely correct. That’s why you have a 0.0% alcohol/substance level policy in addition to REAL penalties like losing your license for life and spending jail time and really get serious about it instead of the bull[beep] phony semi-serious laws we have pretending to protect the public. Furthermore, with the insane passing of legalized marijuana, tragedies like this will increase even more . . . and we all know it. Welcome to insanity, my dear fellow Fallbrookers.
SHAME ON YOU, SULEM ARELI GARCIA, SHAME ON YOU!!!
@ L
GO [BEEP] YOURSELF!!
@ L
What is NOT suspected is that a poor soul lost his life at the hands of Sulem Areli Garcia. Go argue with that.
it is 0% for 19 year old. Just saying
^^ Insane passing of legal marijuana?? Hahaha you really must be as stupid as you sound. Do some research. Get your facts straight. Alcohol is the greatest contributor to accidents and fatalities. Let’s not muddy up something that actually SAVES LIVES, by pairing it with legal poison. (Alcohol)
My heart breaks for Paul and his family. Paul was a good family man with a wife and children. He loved to surf and bike ride. Prayers for him and his family at this very difficult time. May you Rest In Peace Paul 🏄🏼
Paul was my friend. He was full of life and not ready to leave this world. He touched so many lives. He was upbeat and always on the go. Just walked his daughter down the isle on her wedding day. Total devastation for his family and all us friends. All in total disbelief. You will be so very missed my friend. We all love you may you rest in gods loving grace. We miss you already. Just seeing you on Thursday I can’t believe this is it. Takeen to soon you were one of the good ones my friend. Smile down on us and live free and happy now. See you one day friend🙏❤🙏
Yes it is alleged that she was under the influence, of something. A person doesn’t get booked into jail without a very good reason. And there is a 0.0% tolerance for alcohol, as she is under the legal drinking age. As far as “legal” marijuana use goes. Yes, it is legal to possess, under certain circumstances. However, it is illegal to drive under its influence. I do believe weed has a healing side but it also has a very destroying side as well. I’ve seen it I way too many cases. May the victim rest in peace and his family be comforted.
My dear fellow Fallbrookers, somebody please explain to us the . . . righteousness of our judicial system. A POS by the name of O.J. Simpson murders two people and he walks. Then he holds up a couple of idiots with his posse at gun point but doesn’t physically harm a flea yet gets something like 31 years. This POS, Sulem Areli Garcia, kills a poor soul while driving intoxicated, and she’s going to get, what, ten years max? What do you think, folks? She’ll get something like ten years and be out after six for good behavior. Something like that. And we all know it.
SOMEBODY EXPLAIN TO ME HOW THIS IS JUSTICE!
Two, we are the most technologically-advanced nation on earth. We have the technology to save lives and prevent intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel and having all new cars be equipped with breathalyzers.
WHY ON EARTH DOES OUR GOVERNMENT NOT REQUIRE BREATHALYZERS TO BE MANDATORY IN ALL NEW CARS? WHY?
CHP, can you once and for all patrol Fallbrook’s main arteries on a regular basis? They are: S. Mission, E. Mission, Reche, and Old Highway 395.
CHP, PLEASE PATROL THESE ROADS ON A REGULAR BASIS!
My heart goes out to the victims affected by this incident including the 19 year old girl who got into this mess. Sadly this can happen to anyone of us special if we take medications or are tired of a long day of work. It’s wise to keep a neutral standpoint at this stage of the investigation as the dust hasn’t settled yet. To the family affected by the loss please have in mind that god is observing us and knows what we have in our hearts and will reward us by resurrecting the dead in a near future under a superior government.
I know this girl she was coming back from school, and you don’t know all the facts! this girl suffers from depression and the only “drug” she was taking is depression medicine, the reason she’s in jail is because that is the procedure, they took her to get blood samples and for investigation, that is all. It is sad that people right away jump into conclusions without knowing all the facts. My condolences to the family of Mr. Paul.
The state’s DUI laws include medications, too. You can’t legally drive *if you’ve consumed* illegal drugs or:
Excessive amounts of drugs with alcohol in them (such as cough syrup).
*Prescription medication*.
Over-the-counter medication.
Don’t make assumptions to match your agenda.
My thoughts and prayers are with both of these families who’s lives have been changed in such a devastating manner.
Lock her up and throw away the key!