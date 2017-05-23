Fallbrook man on bike killed by suspected impaired 19-year-old Fallbrook driver

FALLBROOK – Officer Jim Bettencourt of the California Highway Patrol reported that at approximately 3:06 p.m. today 19-year-old Sulem Areli Garcia from Fallbrook was driving her 2002 Ford Explorer northbound on Old Hwy 395 south of Pala Mesa Dr. at an unknown speed when she allowed her vehicle to veer to the right. The vehicle struck a 59-year-old Fallbrook man who was riding his bicycle on the right shoulder. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Sulem Garcia was arrested on scene for suspicion of felony driving under the influence of drugs and felony vehicular manslaughter. She did not suffer any injuries in the collision and was to be booked into Vista Detention Facility.

This collision remains under investigation.