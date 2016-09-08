Fallbrook man, Carlsbad woman arrested for Sept. 1 shooting

On Thursday, September 8, officers from the City of Carlsbad Police Department arrested two suspects believed to be responsible for the September 1, shooting. The incident took place on an access road off Avenida Soledad in Carlsbad.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Diana Lovejoy at her home in Carlsbad and 49-year-old Weldon McDavid Jr., near his home in Fallbrook for Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault with Great Bodily Injury.

Lovejoy is the estranged spouse of the victim and McDavid is an employee at a local shooting range in Oceanside where Lovejoy reportedly took lessons.

Investigators believe the two conspired and planned the incident that led to the shooting. Investigators also believe that McDavid called the victim and arranged to meet the victim on the access road off Avenida Soledad. Next, while hiding in the bushes, McDavid shot at the victim, hitting him once in the side. McDavid then fled the area.

Detectives are still investigating to understand why Lovejoy and McDavid conspired to shoot the victim and to understand the extent of the connection between the two suspects.

The team of investigators is now working with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office toward prosecution.

“We would like to thank the community for their support and for following the reverse 911 instructions the evening of the incident. We understand how frightening it must have been to learn what had occurred in the community,” said Police Chief Neil Gallucci. “I would also like to thank the investigators for working around the clock to identify and arrest these two suspects.”

Gallucci went on to say, this incident was specific to these individuals and not a random act and that investigators do not feel there are any outstanding suspects.

Original story

September 2, 2015

______________________________________________________________

Police Investigate Shooting near Rancho Santa Fe Road

On September 1 at 11:13 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department received a call of shots fired in the area of San Elijo Road and Rancho Santa Fe Road. It was further reported to the Police Department that one person had been shot.

The victim’s friend reported that multiple shots came from the brush area off Avenida Soledad.

Officers arriving at the scene located the victim, a 45-year-old male from San Marcos, with one gunshot wound to his side. The victim was taken to Scripps Encinitas. Scripps Encinitas transferred him to Scripps La Jolla where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Officers contained the scene from northbound Camino Junipero to southbound Melrose Drive on Rancho Santa Fe Road.

A reverse 911 call went out to the area asking residents to stay inside.

The SWAT team was called to the area and conducted a systematic search of the area to find the suspect. The unit used the Bearcat Rescue Vehicle for the search. The suspect was not located.

The investigation is in its early stages. Investigators do not feel this was a random act but a specific act between individuals.

Investigators and Evidence Technicians are still on scene collecting evidence, information about the suspect and information about why the subjects were in the area. There is currently no suspect description. It is unknown what type of weapon was used. It was possibly a long gun or rifle.

The reverse 911 for the area asking residents to stay inside has been lifted.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Police Department at 760-931-2197.

For more information

Sergeant Darbie Ernst, 760-931-2139 or [email protected]

Police media contact

Jodee Sasway, 760-931-2105, or [email protected]