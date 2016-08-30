Fallbrook man in custody for alleged DUI crash, leaving one dead

ANZA – A 22-year-old Fallbrook man accused of driving drunk, triggering a rollover crash in Anza that killed his passenger, is expected to face gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges, authorities said Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Michael Briggs was arrested early Monday upon being released from Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where he was treated for unspecified injuries from the Sunday night crash, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darren Meyer.

Meyer was then booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held in lieu of $75,000 bail, the officer said.

Briggs was behind the wheel of a white 1988 Ford Ranger that crashed about 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Coyote Canyon Road, east of Terwilliger Road, Meyer said.

A CHP report alleges that “due to his intoxicated state, (Briggs) failed to negotiate the right-hand curve in the roadway”’ and turned unsafely, causing the truck to flip over onto its roof and then back onto its wheels.

The passenger, a 22-year-old Escondido man, died at the scene of head trauma, Meyer said. His name was being withheld pending family notification.

Briggs is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to jail records.