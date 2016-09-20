Fallbrook Music Society presents string trio

FALLBROOK – Continuing its successful new Classical Sundays format, Fallbrook Music Society returns to Fallbrook Library on Sunday, Sept. 25 with a string trio featuring Travis Maril.

Maril, co-director of the String Academy at San Diego State University and faculty member at both Point Loma Nazarene and San Diego State, is a familiar face in Fallbrook having been the “star” in the Music Society’s nationally recognized children’s concert series.

Said Ann Murray, executive director of Fallbrook Music Society, “I am so pleased that we have the opportunity to showcase Travis in a more traditional classical music concert. He has a huge network of incredibly accomplished friends and musicians. It’s a real treat to have such talent in Fallbrook.”

Maril is widely regarded as one of the premiere violists in Southern California. A passionate chamber musician, he was a top prizewinner at the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, has performed with principal players of the Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and San Diego Symphonies, and appears routinely in La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest and Mainly Mozart.

Joining Maril on the program are Bridget Dolkas, violin, and Joanna Morrison-Pernala, cello.

Dolkas, principal, second violin and recipient of the endowed Elizabeth and John Stahr Chair of the Pacific Symphony in Orange County, most recently was a member of the San Diego Symphony and the San Diego Opera Orchestra.

Morrison-Pernela spent eight years with the Honolulu Symphony and served as principal cello from 2012 to 2015.

“Fallbrook Music Society returns to its roots with this concert,” said Murray. “The program includes Schubert Trios and duets, including one of my personal favorite’s, Beethoven’s “Eyeglasses”, which he wrote for his two friends who wore glasses, if you can believe such a thing. The program is really clever and has great depth.”