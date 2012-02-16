Fallbrook Naval Weapons Station celebrates 70 years

Past and present personnel from Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment Fallbrook, also known locally as the Fallbrook Naval Weapons Station, celebrated the installation’s 70th anniversary with a ceremony and barbecue Feb. 10.
The base, originally known as Naval Ammunition Depot Fallbrook, was commissioned in February 1942 and has played a critical role in supporting Navy and Marine Corps forces since World War II.
Fallbrook is unique among naval weapons stations because it is twenty miles inland. Ammunition is transferred to and from large amphibious assault ships by vertical replenishment.
The base also works hand in hand with the community by leasing must of its 8,000 rolling acres of California sage brush to local cattle growers for free range grazing which in turn helps reduce fuels for fire management.
Environmentally friendly, it is home to many endangered species as well, including the Stevens Kangaroo rat, the California gnatcatcher and the cactus wren.
As a young girl, Mrs. Lenon Bezzant worked in the administration building during World War II.
“I have a lot of great memories about this place,” said Bezzant at the ceremony. “There were about 15 young women working in the admin office, so we had to have a Marine guard at the front door every day. The coffee pot was also in the girls’ bathroom so there was a steady stream of Sailors coming in to get coffee,” she remembers.
A Marine Corps veteran, Daniel Sauer has been working on the base since 1974. He raised a family while working for the Weapons Quality Engineering Center. “I’ve enjoyed my career here and the many friends I have made through the years,” said Sauer.
“We are proud of Detachment Fallbrook for being able to service the Navy, Marine Corps, and the Fallbrook community while being good neighbors to all,” said Detachment Director Tony Winicki. “We also have an opportunity to express our appreciation to our employees for their service, many who have served here for more than 30 years.”
I was stationed at Fallbrook when it was called Naval Ammunition Depot and later Naval Wepons Station in 1962-63.
Our commanding officer at the time was Major N.C. Manley and XO Capt. D. Hollis.
It was a very good duty station with many very good Marine and Navy personnel.
I still miss my time serving there and would like to make contact with anyone still living in the Fallbrook area who was also stationed there during the 1960’s. I have some photos to share.
Marine Vet Dave Shatzer [email protected] Ohio
I also was stationed at Fallbrook the same time as Dave Shatzer and was discharged 9 Jan 1962. I was stationed there for 13 months and enjoyed it very much. I currently live in Moreno Valley ca. a little over an hour from Fallbrook. If any of you Marines know me I would like you to contact me to share old memories.
[email protected]
I was stationed at NWS Fallbrook from 1988-1991. When I first arrived we still had Marines working the posts. I was one of the first Navy personnel to be permanently stationed there. At the time our CO was Commander Jim Evans. We still had the Marine Corps plaque on a tower of stones in the center of the courtyard at the barracks. That was removed after more Navy personnel moved in and the marines left. I built some model airplanes and ships that were in the trophy case in the main building where our command post and armory were located. I can remember many good times with my Marine and Navy buddies down at the Sidewinder Saloon.
I was stationed their 73-74 it was my last duty station spent a lot of time in Oceanside and s area it was a good duty station
My father, David A. Lacey, was a leadingman on NAD from 1944 to 1971. I have some of his papers including a couple of copies of the NAD newsletter, The Grenade. Is there a historical group which displays old documents from NAD. Our family lived in Navy housing on NAD from 1944 to 1955 when we moved to Fallbrook.
David S. Lacey, You might contact the NWS Seal Beach Public Affairs Officer, Gregg Smith. He can be reached at 562-626-7215. I didn’t know there was a newsletter for the base back in the day. I know many people would be interested in it.
I was stationed at Fallbrook in 1964 1965 was Sargent of the guard at this duty station. The Marine commander was Major J. E Winters. A great duty station…my name is Marty Hunter would like to talk with anyone stationed their during this time period……..[email protected]