Fallbrook Naval Weapons Station celebrates 70 years

Past and present personnel from Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment Fallbrook, also known locally as the Fallbrook Naval Weapons Station, celebrated the installation’s 70th anniversary with a ceremony and barbecue Feb. 10.

The base, originally known as Naval Ammunition Depot Fallbrook, was commissioned in February 1942 and has played a critical role in supporting Navy and Marine Corps forces since World War II.

Fallbrook is unique among naval weapons stations because it is twenty miles inland. Ammunition is transferred to and from large amphibious assault ships by vertical replenishment.

The base also works hand in hand with the community by leasing must of its 8,000 rolling acres of California sage brush to local cattle growers for free range grazing which in turn helps reduce fuels for fire management.

Environmentally friendly, it is home to many endangered species as well, including the Stevens Kangaroo rat, the California gnatcatcher and the cactus wren.

As a young girl, Mrs. Lenon Bezzant worked in the administration building during World War II.

“I have a lot of great memories about this place,” said Bezzant at the ceremony. “There were about 15 young women working in the admin office, so we had to have a Marine guard at the front door every day. The coffee pot was also in the girls’ bathroom so there was a steady stream of Sailors coming in to get coffee,” she remembers.

A Marine Corps veteran, Daniel Sauer has been working on the base since 1974. He raised a family while working for the Weapons Quality Engineering Center. “I’ve enjoyed my career here and the many friends I have made through the years,” said Sauer.

“We are proud of Detachment Fallbrook for being able to service the Navy, Marine Corps, and the Fallbrook community while being good neighbors to all,” said Detachment Director Tony Winicki. “We also have an opportunity to express our appreciation to our employees for their service, many who have served here for more than 30 years.”