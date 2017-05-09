Fallbrook Newcomers Club extends invite to May 11 meeting

FALLBROOK – Residents new to the Fallbrook area are invited to attend the Fallbrook Newcomers Club meeting on Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Attendees will learn about Fallbrook’s French Frolic Garden and how to use permaculture techniques on their own property – no matter how large or small. The techniques allow people to save money while still getting excellent results.

The speaker at the April meeting was Camp Pendleton museum director Faye Jonason, who gave an overview of the Camp Pendleton community. Later, the Newcomers Out and About group took a tour of the Camp Pendleton historical buildings as well as the Mechanized Museum.

Also in April, the Newcomers joined with their sister organization, Encore, for a very special “Mad Hatter Tea”, which was enjoyed by both the ladies and guys of the club.

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club has again reached a record membership with 112 members. The club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through June, at the Fallbrook Methodist Church at 1844 Winterhaven Road, Fallbrook. If interested, visit www.fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected] .

Fallbrook Newcomers Club is a non-profit organization devoted to promoting friendships among new residents in the community and providing interesting activities in which they can participate. Membership is open to first-time residents who have moved to Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz or Rainbow within the last three years.