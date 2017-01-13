Fallbrook Propane presents the 12th Annual Art of the Avocado competition

FALLBROOK – The Art of the Avocado competition, part of Fallbrook’s annual Avocado Festival, is now calling for entries with the generous sponsorship of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company. This is the 12th year of the popular competition.

Any artistic medium may be submitted – the only restriction is that an avocado must be very prevalent in all pieces.

There are three categories: 2-Dimensional and 3-Dimensional cash prizes awarded in each: first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. The Photography category is limited to the first 10 registered entries – one entry per artist – with a cash prize of $100.

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award a prize for their “Chamber Pick” and the winner of this award will be invited to design the 2018 Avocado Festival logo.

Additional cash prize awards include the Honorary Mayor Award selected by Tami Donnelly, owner of Hair Lounge; Avocado Chairman Award selected by Gary Schimer and George Archibald; the Brandon Gallery Director’s Award selected by Noreen Ring; the Holy Guaca-Moly Award Gayle and George Bamber; the People’s Choice Award will be sponsored by La Caseta Fine Mexican Restaurant.

Delivery of entries to Brandon Gallery will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. No entries will be accepted after April 1st.

The entries in the Art of the Avocado competition will be on display at Brandon Gallery, 105 North Main Ave., from April 4 through 29, including the day of the Avocado Festival, April 23.

“People’s Choice Award” can be voted on during the month of April at Brandon Gallery and the day of the Avocado Festival until 4 p.m. Awards will be presented at a private reception.

To register, contact Anita Kimzey, (714) 222-2462 (cell), 760-731-0277(home) or email [email protected] .