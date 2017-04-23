Fallbrook Regional Health District and property taxes

FALLBROOK – Many residents have questions and misperceptions regarding the funding of Special Districts through property taxes. In an effort to clarify the matter, Fallbrook Regional Health District has provided the following brief history followed by answers to most commonly asked questions.

Fallbrook (Hospital) Healthcare District was a government entity operating under the Local Health Care District Law. In 1950, the residents of the area voted to establish, build and operate Fallbrook Hospital. In 1971, the hospital was enlarged to a 47-bed capacity. In November 1998, the hospital was leased under a 30-year agreement to Community Health Systems (CHS). In July of 2015 the hospital officially closed as it was no longer financially viable and the services could not be sustained.

If the District is dissolved, will our property taxes be reduced?

No. You will continue to pay the same amount of property tax.

Why do I not see the health district listed on my property tax bill?

It is included in the 1 percent rate that is shared by many local governments. The 1 percent rate generates most of the revenue from the property tax bill – roughly $43 billion in 2010-11. On a typical property tax bill, however, the 1 percent rate is listed as the general tax levy or countywide rate with no indication as to which local governments receive the revenue or for what purpose the funds are used. In general, county auditors allocate revenue from the 1 percent rate to a variety of local governments within the county pursuant to a series of complex state statutes. (Go to our website at fallbrookhealth.org to the link to the LAOs website that has more detailed information).

What happens to the revenue if the District is dissolved?

It will be reallocated and distributed to another local government receiving revenue from the 1 percent rate.

The members of the Fallbrook Regional Health District Board of Directors are your elected officials. If you value having input into which health and wellness services you believe are most needed in your community, the next Town Hall/Board meeting takes place on Wednesday