Fallbrook residents demonstrate in Temecula

on

Fallbrook resident Rand Denny takes part in the inaugural performance of the “Duncan Hunter, Last Term Farewell Band” on Feb. 28 during the Indivisible Resist Trump Tuesday demonstration at Temecula's Civic Center. Denny and Diana Fink, another Fallbrook resident, led the group in singing farewell songs to Hunter. Members of Fallbrook Indivisible, Temecula Rises and the North County San Diego Indivisible groups participated in this historic event by wearing red, white, blue and playing kazoos, drums and tambourines.
4 Responses to "Fallbrook residents demonstrate in Temecula"

  1. Patrick   March 13, 2017 at 5:29 am

    losers

    Reply
  2. DJ   March 13, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Wow, looks like a huge protest….

    Not a fan of Trump but get over it, he is your President whether you want him to be or not.

    Reply
  3. Dave   March 13, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Will definitely set Fallbrook Libs straight If I ever run into them. You lost the election, and continue throw tantrums. There is only one way to not have Trump as your President, leave the country along with your citizenship, if you have it.

    Reply
  4. Tim   March 13, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Snowflakes in Spring

    Reply

