Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Fallbrook resident Rand Denny takes part in the inaugural performance of the “Duncan Hunter, Last Term Farewell Band” on Feb. 28 during the Indivisible Resist Trump Tuesday demonstration at Temecula’s Civic Center. Denny and Diana Fink, another Fallbrook resident, led the group in singing farewell songs to Hunter. Members of Fallbrook Indivisible, Temecula Rises and the North County San Diego Indivisible groups participated in this historic event by wearing red, white, blue and playing kazoos, drums and tambourines. Fallbrook residents demonstrate in Temecula added by Newsroom on March 13, 2017 View all posts by Newsroom → 4 Responses to "Fallbrook residents demonstrate in Temecula" Patrick March 13, 2017 at 5:29 am losers Reply DJ March 13, 2017 at 10:40 am Wow, looks like a huge protest…. Not a fan of Trump but get over it, he is your President whether you want him to be or not. Reply Dave March 13, 2017 at 10:53 am Will definitely set Fallbrook Libs straight If I ever run into them. You lost the election, and continue throw tantrums. There is only one way to not have Trump as your President, leave the country along with your citizenship, if you have it. Reply Tim March 13, 2017 at 11:37 am Snowflakes in Spring Reply Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.
losers
Wow, looks like a huge protest….
Not a fan of Trump but get over it, he is your President whether you want him to be or not.
Will definitely set Fallbrook Libs straight If I ever run into them. You lost the election, and continue throw tantrums. There is only one way to not have Trump as your President, leave the country along with your citizenship, if you have it.
Snowflakes in Spring