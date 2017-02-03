Fallbrook Senior Center to offer a variety of excursions

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center is offering the following tours:

American Queen – Mississippi River Cruise

This trip includes a one night stay at the Hilton Riverside Hotel in New Orleans followed by an eight day cruise on the American Queen Steamboat. A city tour of New Orleans and shore excursions in each port of call with “Hop on and Hop off” which maximizes time. Wine and beer with dinner and meals and entertainment offered on board your cruise. Nine days and eight nights – March 5 to 13.

Mesquite MusicFest

Enjoy a motor coach ride to Mesquite, Nevada in picturesque Virginia River Valley with three nights at the Casa Blanca Resort & Casino. Visit includes a stop in St. George, Utah for shopping and the Zion National Park for a no-host lunch at the Lodge with free time to visit their museum and points of interest. 4 days starting on February 13.

Catalina and the Queen

Your first night is spent on the world famous Queen Mary in Long Beach. The following morning you will be transferred by motor coach to the Catalina Express for a smooth ride by boat to Catalina Island. Enjoy shopping, excursions and first class dining in the tranquil paradise of scenic beauty. 4 days starting on February 27.

Showtime in Las Vegas

Head to Las Vegas for a three night stay at the beautiful Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. Visit the estate of Wayne Newton with a guided tour. Take in a high-energy musical showcasing Las Vegas, and enjoy a driving tour of Old Las Vegas. Visit the Federal courthouse and the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement with a stop at the Bellagio Hotel. 4 days, departing March 12.

Week in Waikiki

Fly to Hawaii for a leisurely vacation on the exciting island of Oahu. Spend six nights at the Waikiki Resort Hotel just steps from the beach. Your stay includes a tour of the island, shopping and sightseeing. Diamond Head, the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, or a luau in Paradise Cove are some of the experiences no one should miss. The seven day excursion departs March 15.

For more information, please contact the Fallbrook Senior Center at (760) 728-4498.