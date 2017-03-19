Fallbrook Skatepark receives $10,000 grant

FALLBROOK – The Tony Hawk Foundation has selected the Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. to be one of its Spring 2017 Tony Hawk Foundation (THF) Skatepark Grant recipients. The project will receive $10,000 from THF to help create a safe skate spot in Fallbrook.

The primary mission of the Tony Hawk Foundation is to promote high quality, public skateparks in low-income areas throughout the United States and to support international programs that enrich the lives of youth through skateboarding.

Only organizations seeking to build free, public skateparks in low-income communities in the United States may apply for a grant from THF. Domestically, the foundation’s Skatepark Grant program has awarded over $5.6-million to 574 communities in all 50 states.

The foundation focuses on working with local officials and grassroots, community-based organizations that plan to hire designers and contractors with strong experience designing and building skateparks.

“Every skatepark is a testimonial to the community’s tenacity and commitment,” said THF Programs Director Peter Whitley. “These are facilities that will bring people together for years to come.”

Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. (FSI), a 501c3 non-profit organization, plans to build a 17,000 sq. ft. destination skate park combining street elements with transitional and vert elements at Ingold Sports Park costing approximately $748,000.

In November 2016, the County Service Area 81 (CSA 81) Local Parks Advisory Committee approved up to $250,000 in Park Land Dedication Ordinance (PLDO) funds toward skateable elements at the Ingold Sports Park contingent upon matching funds being secured by Fallbrook Sports Association (FSA) and FSI by June 2018.

This means that once FSI has raised $250,000, before June 2018, the funds will be released. To build out the spot and add the elements to the park, FSI needs to raise $500,000.

Sean O’Callaghan, president of FSI, said, “The Tony Hawk Foundation board is not new to building skateparks. To have their support is an honor and an affirmation that we’ve approached this project correctly.”

Individuals looking to make donations to the Fallbrook Skatepark can do so at www.fallbrookskateparkinc.org or send a check to P.O. Box 1786, Fallbrook, CA 92088-1786. FSI will have a booth at the Avocado Festival on April 23 and welcome anyone interested to stop by for an update.

For more information, contact FSI at (442) 444-2585, [email protected] or www.fallbrookskateparkinc.org. For more information on the Tony Hawk Foundation, visit www.tonyhawkfoundation.org.