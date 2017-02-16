Fallbrook Skatepark updates community on park plans

Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. (FSI) held a town meeting Feb. 11 to inform the community about the status of the much anticipated skatepark. Approximately 50 individuals gathered at the Fallbrook Library to hear what fundraising and special events FSI will use to gather funds needed for the park.

One of the highlights in regards to the skatepark’s layout was the fact that 50 percent of the park will include a street element.

“We know that there is a large following of street skating in Fallbrook,” said FSI president Sean O’Callaghan. “We plan to have a concert, which we anticipate to be scheduled at the end of March. We also plan to have a golf tournament at the end of April.”

FSI must raise $750,000 in order to build the park, which would be built at the Ingold Sports Park. Depending on the timeline in which the finances are received, the park can be built in totality, or it can be built in sections, as funds are made available.

“We have $250,000 granted from Park Lands Dedication Ordinance (PLDO) funds, and those are matched funds,” said O’Callaghan. “We have two-thirds of our overall amount.”

The skatepark was added to the five-year County Service Area No. 81 project list in 2013, and is now the first project on the list. Its design will include an avocado bowl, which will serve as skateable art. The request for a skatepark has been made for many years, and various elements of the community recognize the need for a safe place to skate.

In order to build the skatepark, FSI must meet both county and Ingold Sports Park requirements. As part of the agreement with the Fallbrook Sports Association (FSA), which manages and maintains Ingold Sports Park, FSI must have made headway on financing and fundraising for the skatepark by June 2018.

“These steps will run in parallel with each other,” said O’Callaghan. “We are not over all the hurdles with the county, and we must still go through the permitting. We are in a natural part of the process. We have identified the property and are in the process of vetting it with the county. We are also fine in response to the FSA’s request. They are doing their due diligence, and we have made steps to meet their request. They want to see that we can raise the funds and run the organization because others have asked to use the property. We have held fundraisers and are well ahead of our target date.”

O’Callaghan stated that while the FSA only requires that fundraising and financing efforts be made by this time, he hopes that the skatepark will have broken ground by this point.

FSI is always looking for those who can volunteer as well as help in fundraising. Volunteers for FSI gather two Tuesdays a month. For more information on the skatepark or for information on how to volunteer, contact FSI at (442) 444-2585, [email protected] , visit www.fallbrookskateparkinc.org, or find them on Instagram and Facebook.