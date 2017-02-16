Fallbrook Skatepark updates community on park plans

Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. board member Terry Newhouse, right, shares some of the design features of the planned skatepark to Jose Gonzalez, 14, during a town meeting Feb. 11 at the Fallbrook Library to discuss the project. See story and more photos on A-3. Shane Gibson photos
Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. (FSI) held a town meeting Feb. 11 to inform the community about the status of the much anticipated skatepark. Approximately 50 individuals gathered at the Fallbrook Library to hear what fundraising and special events FSI will use to gather funds needed for the park.

One of the highlights in regards to the skatepark’s layout was the fact that 50 percent of the park will include a street element.

“We know that there is a large following of street skating in Fallbrook,” said FSI president Sean O’Callaghan. “We plan to have a concert, which we anticipate to be scheduled at the end of March. We also plan to have a golf tournament at the end of April.”

FSI must raise $750,000 in order to build the park, which would be built at the Ingold Sports Park. Depending on the timeline in which the finances are received, the park can be built in totality, or it can be built in sections, as funds are made available.

“We have $250,000 granted from Park Lands Dedication Ordinance (PLDO) funds, and those are matched funds,” said O’Callaghan. “We have two-thirds of our overall amount.”

The skatepark was added to the five-year County Service Area No. 81 project list in 2013, and is now the first project on the list. Its design will include an avocado bowl, which will serve as skateable art. The request for a skatepark has been made for many years, and various elements of the community recognize the need for a safe place to skate.

Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. president Sean O'Callaghan, discusses some of the skatepark's features during a PowerPoint presentation at the Fallbrook Library Feb. 11. 
In order to build the skatepark, FSI must meet both county and Ingold Sports Park requirements. As part of the agreement with the Fallbrook Sports Association (FSA), which manages and maintains Ingold Sports Park, FSI must have made headway on financing and fundraising for the skatepark by June 2018.

“These steps will run in parallel with each other,” said O’Callaghan. “We are not over all the hurdles with the county, and we must still go through the permitting. We are in a natural part of the process. We have identified the property and are in the process of vetting it with the county. We are also fine in response to the FSA’s request. They are doing their due diligence, and we have made steps to meet their request. They want to see that we can raise the funds and run the organization because others have asked to use the property. We have held fundraisers and are well ahead of our target date.”

O’Callaghan stated that while the FSA only requires that fundraising and financing efforts be made by this time, he hopes that the skatepark will have broken ground by this point.

FSI is always looking for those who can volunteer as well as help in fundraising. Volunteers for FSI gather two Tuesdays a month. For more information on the skatepark or for information on how to volunteer, contact FSI at (442) 444-2585, [email protected], visit www.fallbrookskateparkinc.org, or find them on Instagram and Facebook.

Troy McQuirk discusses features of the skatepark that are accessible and rideable by wheelchair during a Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. town meeting Feb. 11. McQuirk has been assisting with the design plans. 

Quenten Garland, with his daughter Elene, 6, asks members of Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. about any modifications to allow safer access to the park. Currently, Ingold Sports Park has one access road that also serves Color Spot Nursery. 

People gather at the Fallbrook Library to receive information about the proposed Fallbrook Skatepark at Ingold Sports Park. 

Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. president Sean O’Callaghan, leads a town meeting at the Fallbrook Library to share information and answer questions about the project. O’Callaghan encourages community involvement in the project and said the non-profit is fully open to questions and suggestions. 


Sandra Kinsler of Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. speaks during a town meeting at the Fallbrook Library Feb. 11. Kinsler handles FSI’s fundraisers, donations and grant applications for the project. 

Parks and Recreation District Manager Jake Enriquez is recognized during the Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. town meeting his support of the project at Ingold Sports Park. 

Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. board member Kevin Spencer holds a limited edition deck to raffle off to an attending member of the community during the FSI town meeting, Feb. 11. 

One Response to "Fallbrook Skatepark updates community on park plans"

  1. Lee   February 16, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    As I have expressed before, I wish the project great success!

    A thought just occurred to me which, I am sure, will receive a great deal of criticism. But please hear me out.

    Why not add a graffiti wall at the future skate park? Graffiti, unfortunately has, like skateboarding, a truly negative reputation. Have you ever seen graffiti? And I’m not talking about your average tagging. I mean REALLY, REALLY great graffiti! These folks are REALLY talented! Why not give our local kids and artists a HEALTHY outlet where to paint graffiti instead of our businesses, homes and schools? Why not? Why not embrace it instead of using an old and outdated paradigm of punishing these individuals? Graffiti, whether we like it or not, is here to stay. I say, it is far wiser to embrace and accept it and, thus, have it done at a dedicated location than our businesses, schools and homes.

    What would you rather have, our buildings sprayed with graffiti or a wall designed for this purpose?

    Please think about it folks. Thank you.

    Reply

