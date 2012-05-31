Fallbrook Street resurfacing $3.7 million; to begin in August

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract to provide asphalt concrete overlay resurfacing on various county roads, including Fallbrook Street.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote May 2 also appropriated an additional $2.5 million for the work based on a balance in the county’s road fund.

The county’s Department of Public Works prioritizes road replacement projects through a pavement management system which includes both field review and mechanical data. Visual assessments are conducted to determine the extent and type of cracking or other surface defects, and pavement management software validates and categorizes road surface distress.

The additional appropriations increased the budgeted amount for the contract to $3,774,362. The Highway User Tax Account which is derived from sales tax on gasoline will be used for $2,820,000 of that amount while $454,362 was obtained from the Indian Gaming Special Distribution Fund.

The Fallbrook Street work will cover that road from Stage Coach Lane to Main Avenue. The project on a countywide basis is expected to start in August 2012 and be complete by May 2013.

    Fallbrook Street, from Main Avenue to Stage Coach Lane, will be resurfaced at a cost of $3.7 million.

Joe has been a professional journalist since 1985. He is also the author or co-author of three published books.

20 Responses to "Fallbrook Street resurfacing $3.7 million; to begin in August"

  1. Frosty   May 31, 2012 at 12:38 pm

    It’s about time. Fallbrook Street has been like a slalom trying to avoid pot-holes, bumps and uneven spots, for 15 years.

  2. Ray (the real one)   May 31, 2012 at 5:24 pm

    Frosty: You think the roads in Fallbrook are bad, I don’t, try driving down some roads in downtown San Diego. Fallbrook should be so lucky to have half way decent roads.

  3. local   May 31, 2012 at 7:12 pm

    Good. Top of Fallbrook & Stagecoach facing west is especially bad.

  4. Just saying   May 31, 2012 at 9:29 pm

    What about Reche road?

  5. A.H.   June 1, 2012 at 1:32 am

    8 to 9 months to resurface that 2 miles of road! WOW, just wait till the complaints start coming in on this. Rejoice the choice to fix and then complain that it is being done. Just watch.

  6. FINALLY!!!   June 1, 2012 at 8:12 am

    My car will be happy

  7. Fallbrook resident   June 1, 2012 at 8:58 am

    $3.7 million dollars??? Wow will it be paved in gold?

  8. mamacita   June 1, 2012 at 3:23 pm

    A.H, the project as a whole will take 8-9 months, not just here in Fallbrook, but countywide. "The project on a countywide basis is expected to start in August 2012 and be complete by May 2013. " Though, it will probably be a few months of inconvenience..

  9. 3yr.home owner   June 1, 2012 at 4:42 pm

    I agree with #4. Reche seems much worse. But, I know there is a bigger picture involved. You have our support!

  10. UC   June 2, 2012 at 12:21 am

    putting my tax dollars to good use ($_$)

  11. .   June 2, 2012 at 12:21 am

    putting my tax dollars to good use

  12. Pessimistic   June 2, 2012 at 4:46 am

    8 to 9 months, A.H.? Of course! It’s a union job, or ‘prevailing wage’ job = the same thing. People forget how quickly the Golden Gate Bridge went up, back in the day. Wonder why…

    Yes, at $3.7 million bucks we would expect some sort of ‘gold’ paving. Maybe the stripes will be infused with a little of that stuff…

    Oh well, it’s just fiat funded monies anyhow…

  13. Concerned   June 2, 2012 at 10:15 am

    Much rather that money be used for gang related prevention. There was a stabbing last night (6-1-12) by the local VFL at the FHS carnival. Sad situation, Fallbrook getting even sadder. Time to rise up, or move on.

  14. Ray (the real one)   June 2, 2012 at 2:12 pm

    Concerned: Let me guess, it was a caucasian gang?

  15. Joe Naiman   June 3, 2012 at 10:32 am

    The $3.7 million is for the countywide contract, not just Fallbrook Street.

  16. Concerned   June 3, 2012 at 8:21 pm

    Ray: Nope; VFL.

  17. RECHE ROAD!   June 4, 2012 at 7:56 am

    RECHE ROAD SHOULD BE THE FIRST PRIORITY..IT’S A MESS…SPEND SOME OF MY PROPERTY TAX
    DOLLARS, BILL HORN

  18. flbkboy   June 4, 2012 at 8:22 am

    well how long after nice new suface is down until FPUD tears it up again and puts in one of their famous crappy patch jobs that tear your car up… they are the reason Fallbrook Street is so bad, just look at where the bumps are…Right where FPUD has been doing work…bet you….

  19. Brookie   June 4, 2012 at 11:29 am

    Hope that they coordinate with the utility companies! Just as they finish, it will be ripped up by the water company or SDGE for some sort of work….it would not be the first time!!! This happened a few years back when they did Reche Rd.

  20. Brett   August 15, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    If they have any extra asphalt they can spread it out on Del Sureno

