Fallbrook Street resurfacing $3.7 million; to begin in August

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract to provide asphalt concrete overlay resurfacing on various county roads, including Fallbrook Street.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote May 2 also appropriated an additional $2.5 million for the work based on a balance in the county’s road fund.

The county’s Department of Public Works prioritizes road replacement projects through a pavement management system which includes both field review and mechanical data. Visual assessments are conducted to determine the extent and type of cracking or other surface defects, and pavement management software validates and categorizes road surface distress.

The additional appropriations increased the budgeted amount for the contract to $3,774,362. The Highway User Tax Account which is derived from sales tax on gasoline will be used for $2,820,000 of that amount while $454,362 was obtained from the Indian Gaming Special Distribution Fund.

The Fallbrook Street work will cover that road from Stage Coach Lane to Main Avenue. The project on a countywide basis is expected to start in August 2012 and be complete by May 2013.

