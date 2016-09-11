Fallbrook teacher Schwenke earns county honors

SAN DIEGO – Five public school teachers were named San Diego County Teacher of the Year and will next vie for California Teacher of the Year, according to the Office of Education.

The “26th Annual Cox Presents: A Salute to Teachers,” an Academy Awards-style ceremony, was held on the night of Sept. 10 at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego and was broadcast live on local cable TV.

The 2016-17 San Diego County Teachers of the Year are: Jenny Anderson, Casita Center for Technology, Science, and Math (Vista Unified School District); Brooke Crocker, Santana High School (Grossmont Union High School District); Stuart Douglas, Granger Junior High School (Sweetwater Union High School District); Megan Gross, Del Norte High School (Poway Unified School District); and Amy Schwenke, Fallbrook Street School (Fallbrook Union Elementary School District).

A total of 43 teachers were nominated for the 2016-17 County Teacher of the Year honor from among the 26,000 public school teachers in the region, and the field was narrowed to 10 finalists, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The finalists were selected based on student achievement, professional development and community involvement, teaching philosophy, knowledge of current issues in education, promotion and development of the teaching profession, accountability, and ability to serve as ambassadors of education.

The five teachers of the year will represent San Diego County in the California Teacher of the Year program. The state winners will be announced later this year.

Since 1974, 161 teachers have been named San Diego County Teacher of the Year. Of those, 19 were named California Teacher of the Year and three went on to be named National Teacher of the Year.