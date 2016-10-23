Fallbrook wins September Senior Challenge

VISTA – After losing the first eight matches of 2016, the Fallbrook team won the Sept. 22 match with 83 wins to Oceanside team’s 78 wins. Kathryn Justin on the Fallbrook team took first place with 6 wins and a skunk.

The next four players each had five wins with one skunk. The standings are based on the spread, i.e. the difference between the points won by and the points lost by. Fallbrook’s Virginia Ballard was second followed by Ann Flaherty, Carl Lutz and Ron Rand on the Oceanside team.

The next Senior Challenge Cribbage match will be on Thursday Oct. 27 at the Vista Elks Lodge, 1947 E. Vista Way. Check in is at 12:15 p.m. Lunch begins at 11 a.m.

For more information, email Obie Weeks at [email protected] or call (760) 695-2977.