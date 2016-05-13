Fallbrook woman charged with murdering her son-in-law has mental competency hearing postponed

SAN DIEGO − A mental competency hearing was postponed today to June 3 for a Fallbrook woman who allegedly shot her son-in-law to death, then ate breakfast at Denny’s and went gambling at a Temecula casino before being arrested at her favorite coffee shop.
Cynthia Cdebaca, 65, is charged with murder in the Feb. 11, 2014 killing of 53-year-old Geoward Eustaquio.
Cdebaca and Eustaquio were the only people in his Fallbrook home at 8 a.m. that day when he made a snide comment about her clothing and told her to change, according to prosecutors.
Cdebaca allegedly went upstairs and got a .38-caliber revolver from her purse, returned to a patio and fired five shots at the victim, prosecutors said.
Realizing Eustaquio was not dead, Cdebaca allegedly walked to her car, retrieved a box of ammunition, and reloaded the gun before firing five more shots at the victim, prosecutors said.
Cdebaca, seeing that her son-in-law was still alive, reloaded again and fired five more shots at the victim, according to prosecutors.
Authorities said Eustaquio received 11 bullet wounds.
Cdebaca could face 50 years to life in prison if convicted.
IDK about you, but if a man tells ANY woman how to dress or to change her clothes, that tells me there is some ABUSIVE issues going on in that household. WHEN did your soninlaw EVER tell you how to dress or to change your clothes?! Seems like she had just finally HAD enough. It will be interesting to hear from other members of the household, especially the females, becuz if he thought he could tell his motherinlaw what to do, he definitely lorded over his wife and children. Domestic Violence often goes unreported becuz ppl and families are ashamed and frightened of the repercussions of going public and asking for help – the risk of angering the abuser…
KMA I hope you are trying to be funny. She has a mental competency hearing; the son-in-law may have been watching out that she was not embarrassed by her choice of clothes – no idea where they were going maybe she was wearing short-shorts to a formal occasion? None of us know; maybe her clothes were soiled, again none of us know but to assume abusive relationship is a stretch.
Really? Apparently you have NEVER witnessed or been a victim of domestic violence. Telling someone their clothes are inappropriate, hideous, ugly etc is definitely NOT grounds for 1 St degree murder, and definitely NOT a symptom of “domestic violence”!
I can tell you straight up, he was a very well loved man in his community and she was lucky enough to live in HIS home!
@grunt @margaret leach Obviously neither of you understand DV. Many a “well loved man in his community” is abusive. Appearances are one thing. None of us lived in that household. And as for grunt coming up w/excuses for abusive nature? I’d expect nothing less of someone from the military (and LE) – where stats show HUGE rates of DV. I agree that killing your soninlaw for telling you to change your outfit is pretty off..but I can also see a pattern of abuse in the comments leading up to her snapping…appearing to outsiders that she over reacted…but I bet she is not insane…she just finally had it…probably had seen and heard enough. Again, it will be interesting to hear/read what the other family/household members have to say…
kma – again, what slim reason can you come up for jumping to the conclusion that this is DV? What pattern of abuse did you see? What comments “lead up to this”? I am a bit sick of the “blame the victim” that you and other liberals come up with. She shot him – he is the victim. Grow up, none of us have the full story yet, so why do you make up something to excuse her?
I think this story has another chapter…..
