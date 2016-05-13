Fallbrook woman charged with murdering her son-in-law has mental competency hearing postponed

SAN DIEGO − A mental competency hearing was postponed today to June 3 for a Fallbrook woman who allegedly shot her son-in-law to death, then ate breakfast at Denny’s and went gambling at a Temecula casino before being arrested at her favorite coffee shop.

Cynthia Cdebaca, 65, is charged with murder in the Feb. 11, 2014 killing of 53-year-old Geoward Eustaquio.

Cdebaca and Eustaquio were the only people in his Fallbrook home at 8 a.m. that day when he made a snide comment about her clothing and told her to change, according to prosecutors.

Cdebaca allegedly went upstairs and got a .38-caliber revolver from her purse, returned to a patio and fired five shots at the victim, prosecutors said.

Realizing Eustaquio was not dead, Cdebaca allegedly walked to her car, retrieved a box of ammunition, and reloaded the gun before firing five more shots at the victim, prosecutors said.

Cdebaca, seeing that her son-in-law was still alive, reloaded again and fired five more shots at the victim, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Eustaquio received 11 bullet wounds.

Cdebaca could face 50 years to life in prison if convicted.