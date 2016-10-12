Fallbrook woman pleads not guilty in abduction case

MURRIETA (CNS) – An ex-con accused of conspiring with three others to abduct and rob a Menifee woman pleaded not guilty today to felony charges.

Jacqueline Michelle Smith, 33, of Fallbrook was arrested in August and is charged with kidnapping, burglary and a sentence-enhancing allegation of committing a crime while on probation.

Smith was arraigned by Superior Court Judge Mark Mandio, who scheduled an Oct. 24 felony settlement conference at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta and kept her bail at $1 million.

In early August, Smith, 32-year-old Jesse Martin Aaron, 31-year-old Nathan Ernest Lopez and 31-year-old Jedediah Donald Shaw – all of Fallbrook – allegedly plotted to abduct the victim and force her to repay a debt apparently owed to Aaron, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Sam Morovich. The amount was no disclosed.

Aaron and Lopez went to the woman’s residence in the 27000 block of Holland Road on the afternoon of Aug. 8 and allegedly compelled her at gunpoint to come with them in Aaron’s vehicle, Morovich said. He did not disclose where the pair allegedly took the woman, whose name was withheld.

The following day, Aaron was driving through Murrieta, apparently transporting the victim to another location, when a Murrieta patrol officer stopped him for a traffic offense in the area of Antelope and Keller roads, Morovich said. During the stop, the victim pleaded for help and “was rescued,”‘ he said.

Sheriff’s investigators interviewed the victim and Aaron, leading them to confirm the identities of the other alleged co-conspirators, two of whom were taken into custody that week when Riverside and San Diego County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at Shaw’s house in the 1200 block of Juliette Place, the sergeant said.

Only Lopez could not be located. He remains at large.

According to court records, Smith has prior convictions in Riverside County for grand theft, possession of drugs for sale and shoplifting.