Fallbrook woman seeks funds for Haiti humanitarian project

Recent hurricane activity in Haiti has devastated the country, leaving many men, women and children homeless, starving, and at risk of illness because of the exposure to the elements. While most individuals might simply donate funds to a humanitarian effort, one Fallbrook woman and her small team have become that humanitarian effort.

Rena Salomon, also known as the Angel in a Hummer, has been providing search and rescue and humanitarian relief to hurricane disaster areas since Hurricane Katrina. She has helped build orphanages in Haiti, and rebuilt roofs on homes of families with children. In 2010, she helped found Simon’s Help Center For HOPE in Port au Prince because of the needs she saw within the community.

When Hurricane Matthew blew into Haiti, Salomon and her team headed to Haiti to once again provide search and rescue.

“We did a 10-hour drive from Port au Prince to Jeremie, and the mountainside was ripped up, with the roads being swept off by flooding,” said Salomon. “What was left of the road was as narrow as the vehicle, but there was only one route in.”

Upon arrival in Jeremie, a town six hours from Port au Prince, Salomon and her team – Jenna Murphy, 18; Marissa Murphy, 20; Kevin Halberson, 23; Yvette Lemus, 23; and Christopher Lycett – saw that many of the homes were made out of stone with metal roofing. The team was able to find 100 people, while also provide resources needed to sustain the community, such as roofing supplies and materials. They found that 80 percent of the roofs were destroyed, and only had enough material for about a dozen home roofs and an orphanage roof.

“Then Hurricane Nicole came in,” said Salomon. “It imposed threat to our team, and we had no communication to the outside world. We typically do crisis disaster work such as triage and some medical work, and my team was saddened that people weren’t going to get continued help. This is a different mission; we’ve never really done long-term work.”

Though the team was not equipped to handle all of the damage and destruction they were met with, they tried their best to repair and restore what they could.

“Materials and resources to rebuild were limited,” said Salomon. “Myself and the team returned October 14 with heavy hearts and saddened with the frustration of leaving so many people in horrible living conditions, such as no water, power or food available to them. Many are still without protective shelter and face continued storms, unable to shield themselves.”

Time is of the essence for Salomon and her team, as conditions worsen the longer individuals in Haiti go without aid.

“We get phone calls from Haiti seven days a week,” said Salomon. “We are losing them every day. People are sick from the weather, and now they are dealing with cholera. Time is against me, but I can’t deploy without funds. I am personally funding the air tickets, but we need funds for more than a ticket.”

Because Salomon has spent several years doing humanitarian work in Haiti, she is respected in the Haitian community.

“We are very transparent with how the money will be spent,” said Salomon. “None of it will go to the team. We sleep on the ground as we stay in the village with villagers. We don’t take from their resources. I’m good with managing money, and am respected in the community for my work, so I get the best rate. But I need to be on the ground to do it. I want to insure these children get the aid we are providing. We need $20,000 minimum. We could build 300 to 400 roofs, and buy other things to sustain them. I don’t know how many children are [in the orphanage], but we may have to put clothes on them, buy them food, generators, inverters, batteries, beds, tables, pots, pans, and a stove. We have to build an entire facility for the orphanage.”

On Oct. 15, Salomon and her team made the decision to make a second Haiti relief mission, dubbing it Operation Tin Roofs.

“I deploy on Nov. 13, and have already activated my team,” said Salomon. “We will prepare for mobilization on Nov. 1. Our number one objective is to fix the roof of the Jeremie orphanage, and restock the facility with everything needed. We will also provide for other villagers who can’t fend for themselves.”

Though Salomon has 20 years of practice being a general contractor and has always funded her rescue and humanitarian trips herself, she needs help from others to accomplish Operation Tin Roofs.

“I’m just one woman,” said Salomon. “I’m emotionally depleted. I have never had to ask for money; I’m not good at it, but this mission will cost a little more than I can fund. It’s heartbreaking. I am financially responsible for Simon’s Center because I helped found it in 2010. I spent $25,000 on the last mission, and just can’t do it again.”

If individuals are interested in donating supplies for Haiti relief, Salomon is willing to take a freight container with her if it is completely filled.

“I have a freighting company that will freight over a container for about $1,000,” said Salomon. “We can take roofing material, food, shoes, clothes, and jackets. I have to look at cost, as airlines charge $100 for every 50 pounds, but I will take supply material any way I can get it if people do not want to donate finances.”

Though her sacrifice is great, Salomon believes one of the greatest is the one made by her team.

“They have the desire and courage to do the work,” said Salomon. “These young men and women leave their lives, the comforts of home, and risk their lives to go into a dangerous, volatile situation to be on the ground to help. Some can’t do that, but they can be involved by donating.”