Fallbrook Woman’s Club installs new officers

By on No Comment

New officers of the Fallbrook Woman’s Club include, from left to right, Linda Gregg, Diane Jansen, Debbie Zumwalt, Pam Hermansade, Shirlee Fagan, Loraine Genovese, Carol Diwell, Leta Hayden, Barbara Workman, Linda Larson, Dawn Mitchell, and Judie Erickson.

FALLBROOK – New officers of the Fallbrook Woman’s Club were installed May 9. During the ceremony, the members were presented with a living plant as a “thank you for helping us grow.”

The new officers include co-presidents: Julie Erickson and Dawn Mitchell; first vice-president/dean: Vicky O’Kelly; second vice-president/membership: Linda Larson and Barbara Workman; third vice-president/programs: Leta Hayden and Carol Diwell; fourth vice-president/properties and finance: Phyllis Sweeney; fifth vice-president/clubhouse and grounds: Shirlee Fagan and Loraine Genovese; sixth vice-president/rentals and leases: Pam Hermansader; recording secretary: Debbie Zumwalt; corresponding secretary: Diane Jansen; treasurer: Alice LaBonte-Hsu; and parliamentarian: Linda Gregg.

Fallbrook Woman’s Club installs new officers added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.