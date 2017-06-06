Fallbrook Woman’s Club installs new officers

FALLBROOK – New officers of the Fallbrook Woman’s Club were installed May 9. During the ceremony, the members were presented with a living plant as a “thank you for helping us grow.”

The new officers include co-presidents: Julie Erickson and Dawn Mitchell; first vice-president/dean: Vicky O’Kelly; second vice-president/membership: Linda Larson and Barbara Workman; third vice-president/programs: Leta Hayden and Carol Diwell; fourth vice-president/properties and finance: Phyllis Sweeney; fifth vice-president/clubhouse and grounds: Shirlee Fagan and Loraine Genovese; sixth vice-president/rentals and leases: Pam Hermansader; recording secretary: Debbie Zumwalt; corresponding secretary: Diane Jansen; treasurer: Alice LaBonte-Hsu; and parliamentarian: Linda Gregg.