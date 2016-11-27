Fallen trees, cable lines blocked traffic on S. Mission Rd. Saturday night

Saturday’s inclement weather is believed to have caused trees to fall and subsequently knock down cables lines onto South Mission Rd. near Green Canyon Rd. Saturday night, resulting in delays for drivers using South Mission.

“Trees fell onto a television cable lines and blocked one lane of traffic,” said North County Fire public information officer John Buchanan. “CHP directed motorists while county road crews worked to clear the road.”

Traffic on S. Mission Rd. was moving in both lanes by early Sunday morning.