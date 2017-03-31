Farm Bureau scholarship golf tournament to raise funds for ag-students

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Farm Bureau is hosting a four player scramble golf tournament benefiting the Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund.

With the average age of a farmer at 66, now more than ever we need to invest in and encourage our youth to pursue an education and career in agriculture to revitalize and cultivate the future of farming.

The scholarship tournament will be held at Pala Mesa Resort on Thursday, April 13, with lunch beginning at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. A banquet and awards ceremony will follow at the completion of play around 5 p.m.

Tournament proceeds support the Farm Bureau scholarships given to students pursing degrees in agriculture related fields. Scholarships are awarded to students entering their freshman year of college through masters/doctorate level programs.

In 2016, the scholarship committee awarded $22,500 to 12 students. Cumulatively from all tournaments over the past 17 years, $289,650 has been awarded to 277 San Diego area students.

The tournament is a fun-filled day with extra games, prizes, raffle and more! Pala Mesa Resort proves to be a stellar spot for golfers with and without handicaps. Play is open to the public.