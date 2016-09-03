Farm Tour Day satisfying the craving for local agriculture

VALLEY CENTER − Farmers will open their gates and give tours of their farms, showcasing San Diego County’s diverse agriculture during the seventh annual Farm Tour Day, on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hosted by the San Diego County Farm Bureau, this event is an opportunity for locals to spend a day in the country, in their own backyard.

The tour is mapped in and around Fallbrook and Valley Center and will feature six unique farms. Crops and products include vegetables, cut flowers, wine grapes, avocados, citrus, native plants and more. Attendees set their own tour schedule by driving themselves to each farm to experience a day of rural fun.

This is an opportunity to get into and explore farms that are not typically open to visitors and guests. See how food and flora are grown, how it gets from the farm to the store, and learn tricks of the trade from the farmers themselves. A nearly two-billion dollar industry in San Diego County, farming is a key part of the local culture, yet is unseen by the majority of residents.