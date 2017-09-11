Fatal accident closes three lanes on NB I-15 just south of SR-76

UPDATE 2 – As of 5:38 p.m. the #1, 2, and 3 lanes were open.

UPDATE – The #2 lane was being reopened at 4:42 p.m.

According to the CHP, several vehicles collided on northbound I-15 just north of SR-76 at 3:41 this afternoon. First, a white Ford F150 collided with a motorcycle; the motorcycle went down and five other vehicles became involved in the accident including a big rig, blocking the slow lane.

A sig alert was issued at 4:14 p.m. for northbound 15 with # 2, 3 and 4 lanes blocked until further notice.