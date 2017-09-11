Fatal accident closes three lanes on NB I-15 just south of SR-76

UPDATE 2 – As of 5:38 p.m. the #1, 2, and 3 lanes were open.
UPDATE – The #2 lane was being reopened at 4:42 p.m.
According to the CHP, several vehicles collided on northbound I-15 just north of SR-76 at 3:41 this afternoon. First, a white Ford F150 collided with a motorcycle; the motorcycle went down and five other vehicles became involved in the accident including a big rig, blocking the slow lane.
A sig alert was issued at 4:14 p.m. for northbound 15 with # 2, 3 and 4 lanes blocked until further notice.
The motorcyclist was splitting lanes on the freeway at unknown speeds……
This is the second “lane-splitting” fatality in a month in the North County. There’s a reason why 49 other states ban the practice…..but of course California decides to officially sanction it.
It’s tough enough driving on 4 lane freeways watching out for vehicles around you in their lanes….and deal with speeding motorcycles lane splitting at 60 mph as well. Add in the texters..and you have disasters like this.