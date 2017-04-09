FBA Spring Fallbrook Clean Up Day scheduled for April 22

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance (FBA) has scheduled their spring community-wide Clean Up Day for Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day), in conjunction with the statewide California Creek to Bay Cleanup held by I Love a Clean San Diego.

In San Diego County alone, the event brings together roughly 6,400 volunteers, local businesses, community organizations and government agencies, all working towards the same goal: a cleaner and healthier county.

Locally, the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance is partnering with the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and Mission Resource Conservation District to expand the impact of the event and Keep Fallbrook Clean And Green.

Fallbrook residents will have an opportunity to participate in cleanup activities organized by these groups, targeting local parks, trailheads and open spaces as well as picking up litter on select neighborhood streets and roadways.

Roadside debris is often the result of deliberate or accidental actions. Improperly covered trash bins, litter, debris left in streets and parks, and items thrown from cars or uncovered truck beds, all end up along our roadways, impacting the beauty and health of Fallbrook. This litter may also travel through storm drains, before landing on our shorelines or settling in the ocean.

All interested volunteers are encouraged to register in advance at www.creektobay.org tab “Clean Up Sites” to select FBA’s Fallbrook Clean-Up Site listed under “Zone 2 North County Inland, Downtown Fallbrook.”

On the day of the event, participants are to meet at 9 a.m. in downtown Fallbrook at the parking lot on Alvarado located between the Fallbrook Art Center and the Fallbrook Library, where they will be assigned a park or area to collect debris.

Bags, gloves and water will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to help reduce their use, by bringing along their own reusable bucket or burlap, gardening gloves, and reusable water bottle. The Clean-Up event will conclude at noon. All interested volunteers are welcome, including walk-ins and groups.

Note: Every volunteer needs to sign a waiver, available on the website, and anyone under the age of 18 needs a parent or guardian signature to participate.

I Love a Clean San Diego is continuing their “Bling Your Bucket” art contest for all ages. Winners will receive great prizes and have their picture posted on the Cleanup Day website for one year. Participants will decorate a bucket that they will bring and use at the cleanup instead of a plastic bag. Rules and judging information may be found on the clean-up day website and will be available at the event.