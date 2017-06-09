Fender, Wolk honored by chamber

When the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual awards at a special luncheon May 12, two of the honorees were unable to attend. So, on May 24, a small group of chamber members and staff held a ceremony to present those two awards at the chamber office.

At the 2017 Awards and Installation Luncheon, Citizen of the Year winner Shirley Fender was described as having moved to Fallbrook about 15 years ago. She joined the Newcomers, then Encore, club, and the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.

She also partnered with Fallbrook Rotary, among other groups, in anti-graffiti efforts. “She can be seen up at all hours cleaning up Fallbrook with a smile,” said chamber CEO Lila MacDonald. Fender is also a founder of Fallbrook’s Parkinson’s Support Group. She had the flu the day of the luncheon.

The Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Charley Wolk, was out of town on May 12 “cheerleading for avocados”, MacDonald said. He has donated his time and talent while living in Fallbrook for more than 40 years having retired here after a military career. “And he is not finished; he keeps on giving,” MacDonald added.

Besides serving on the chamber board, Wolk is also a member of the Fallbrook Public Utility District board. He has also held positions with the San Diego Farm Bureau, the California Avocado Commission and the Hass Avocado Board.

Fender and Wolk were also presented with certificates of recognition from Assemblymember Marie Waldron and State Senator Joel Anderson.