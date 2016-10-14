Festival of gems brings visitors to Fallbrook

By on No Comment

A spinel gemstone is secured in the viewing area of a gemological microscope at the Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 9. Shane Gibson photos
A spinel gemstone is secured in the viewing area of a gemological microscope at the Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 9. Shane Gibson photos
Festival of Gems 5

A ray of light illuminates a batch of orange calcite stones at one of the vendor booths at the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society’s festival, Oct. 9.

Festival of Gems 6

Jeremy Olivarez displays his collection of gem stone jewelry during the Fall Festival of Gems.

Festival of Gems 7

Serenity O’Brien, 7, and Josh Savedra, 6, sift through pans of dirt looking for gemstones during the Fall Festival of
Gems, Oct. 9.

Festival of Gems 8

People place bids on a variety of gem and mineral items during a silent auction held inside the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society meeting room during the society’s 19th annual Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 9.


Festival of Gems 9

Nancy Chapman searches for her favorite gemstones during the annual festival of gems, Oct. 9.

Festival of Gems 10

Gemologist Saman Teimouri views a spinel gemstone through a gemological microscope at the Fall Festival of Gems.

Festival of Gems 4

Visitors view and learn about different varieties of gems and minerals during the Fallbrook Fall Festival of Gems, Oct

Festival of Gems 3

Ray Pearce of the Vista Gem & Mineral Society demonstrates mineral sphere making using three grinders in a booth on Alvarado Street at the Fall Festival of Gems.


Festival of Gems 2

Vendors offering a wide variety of gems and minerals from around the world display their collections at the 19th Annual Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 9.

Festival of Gems 1

People gather on Alvarado Street for the 19th Annual Fall Festival of Gems hosted by the Gem & Mineral Society, Oct. 9.

Festival of Gems 12

Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society member Meg Berry examines a stone during a grinding demonstration at the Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 9.

Festival of gems brings visitors to Fallbrook added by on
View all posts by Shane Gibson →

Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.