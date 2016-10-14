Festival of gems brings visitors to Fallbrook

A ray of light illuminates a batch of orange calcite stones at one of the vendor booths at the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society’s festival, Oct. 9.
Jeremy Olivarez displays his collection of gem stone jewelry during the Fall Festival of Gems.
Serenity O’Brien, 7, and Josh Savedra, 6, sift through pans of dirt looking for gemstones during the Fall Festival of
Gems, Oct. 9.
People place bids on a variety of gem and mineral items during a silent auction held inside the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society meeting room during the society’s 19th annual Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 9.
Nancy Chapman searches for her favorite gemstones during the annual festival of gems, Oct. 9.
Gemologist Saman Teimouri views a spinel gemstone through a gemological microscope at the Fall Festival of Gems.
Visitors view and learn about different varieties of gems and minerals during the Fallbrook Fall Festival of Gems, Oct
Ray Pearce of the Vista Gem & Mineral Society demonstrates mineral sphere making using three grinders in a booth on Alvarado Street at the Fall Festival of Gems.
Vendors offering a wide variety of gems and minerals from around the world display their collections at the 19th Annual Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 9.
People gather on Alvarado Street for the 19th Annual Fall Festival of Gems hosted by the Gem & Mineral Society, Oct. 9.
Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society member Meg Berry examines a stone during a grinding demonstration at the Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 9.
Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.