FHD still peddling Fallbrook Hospital

It’s been six months since the Fallbrook Healthcare District (FHD) board publicly announced it had Fallbrook Hospital and its annex buildings up for sale. Well, the buildings are still for sale.

“A deal has not been made,” said Bobbi Palmer, executive director of FHD. “It’s still on the market. Many people have looked at the hospital over the last four months.”

“These things are painfully slow,” said FHD president Gordon Tinker, who added that the board currently has “a couple offers we’re considering.”

Tinker said the commercial real estate company the board hired, Cushman & Wakefield, continues to advertise the facilities nationwide.

“It’s being marketed for any purpose,” said Tinker. “The area is zoned commercial. It could be anything.”

Palmer said the board realizes people are very interested in news regarding the sale of the hospital, which closed in December 2014 after Community Health Systems of Tennessee ended its lease of the facility.

“We know the community wants to know about it, and the community will be the first to know when someone puts down the money to buy it, because the community will be part of the process,” said Palmer. “They will vote on it.”

The hospital and its annex buildings are a “community asset,” and FHD operates under the health and safety code, which states that any sale, lease or transfer of 50 percent or more of the assets require a citizen’s vote. Thus, when FHD finds a buyer it can make a deal with, the sale will have to go before voters for approval.

“Hopefully within a month we should have some information for you,” said Tinker.