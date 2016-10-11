Fifth annual Fallbrook Scarecrow Days has begun

FALLBROOK – Scarecrows are back invading Fallbrook for the fifth year, bringing a month of community fun to the Friendly Village. Merchants and residents will display their scarecrows for the entire month of October, with a judging review to award prizes for Best of Show and People’s Choice.

The Harvest Faire, which will be on Oct. 16 right on Main Avenue, offers an opportunity for the crows to convene at the central intersection of Alvarado and Main. This will give visitors a chance for picture taking and to see the scarecrows up close and personal.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Committee (the “Scarecrew”) began in 2012. They have worked hard all year to raise funds necessary for extending the invitation to surrounding communities to visit Fallbrook in the fall. Scarecrow Days and the Harvest Faire give another reason for tourist to come to Fallbrook, this time for real home town fun. With the village’s plentiful unique qualities, visitors will discover many reasons to make a return trip.

List of scarecrow locations is available online at www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org . Click on “Autumn” to find the listing. Ballots to vote for People’s Choice are available at the Chamber office, 111 S. Main Ave., and Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Rd.

Three workshops during the month of September had an increase in local residents who wanted to join in on scarecrow building. Finding that so many people in the community were enjoying the fun was encouraging to the Scarecrew. While improving the economic stability of local merchants has been the main goal of the committee, having fun while doing it is a big plus.