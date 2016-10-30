‘Fightin’ Preacher’ is back in publication

BONSALL – Sherry Cowling, a new resident of Bonsall, helped her father, Colonel Logan E. Weston, US Army (deceased), when he wrote a book about his experiences in three wars, World War II, Korean and Vietnam. For the first time in almost 15 years that inspiring book, “The Fightin’ Preacher,” is now available.

It is the true and extraordinary story of an ordinary young man drafted out of Bible school. Weston was a heavily decorated true American hero who was recommended for a Congressional Medal of Honor. He was also one of the first inductees into the US Army Ranger Hall of Fame in 1992.

Cowling, the youngest of Weston’s four children, shepherded every step of the book since the very beginning. Her father very rarely talked about his war experiences. One 4th of July, a local television station’s speaker did not show up and Col. Weston was called in to be a last minute guest speaker.

This interview ended up being one of the most requested repeat airings in the history of that show. For years, he had kept all his military medals in a brown bag in the garage. He described himself as only “a simple farm boy saved by grace.”

A few times, Weston, a very humble and soft-spoken man, only after much coaxing, would tell a few war stories to close friends or in sermons. Cowling became intrigued by his amazing stories and began nagging him to tell more and document the details.

He finally started by dictating random stories and memories, good and bad, into a cassette recorder. Long story short, after years of work, this evolved into this prize winning book. Cowling considers it a great honor to be an integral part of it all.

This is a unique story for people in all walks of life. His God called him to preach; his country called him to fight; his men called him The Fightin’ Preacher.

For information on ordering the book, contact Cowling at [email protected] or write to 77 Via Larga Vista, Bonsall, CA 92003.