Film club to see ‘Night Moves’

OCEANSIDE – “Night Moves” is the third in a series of films in the current season of the North County Film Club.

The film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning and Peter Sarsgaard, as three radical environmentalists who are planning a large scale act which will ultimately change them more than the world they planned to transform.

The film club is honored to have Grant Nebel, a writer for the film site “The Solute” introduce and moderate the discussion for the film. Nebel is one of the most astute writers integrating movies and social/political commentary.

“Night Moves” will be shown on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m., Digiplex Theater, Oceanside, Mission at College.

For further information, call (760) 500-1927.