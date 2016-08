FALLBROOK − The final paving work on South Mission Road near the high school, scheduled for Monday Aug. 29, is being temporarily delayed pending approval from the County.

Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD) is waiting to hear whether a “chip seal” is needed in order to move forward with the final portion of the roadwork associated with the sewer main replacement that began earlier this year. The South Mission project has affected the areas between Olive Hill Road and Overland Trail.