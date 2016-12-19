Fire Foundation raising funds to make Vallecitos safe

SAN DIEGO – According to Fire Foundation Chairman Frank Ault, of all the calls firefighters receive, responding to a school where children are injured is one of the most traumatic. Especially if those injuries could have been prevented.

In his December Chairman’s letter, Ault gave the following information.

The Vallecitos Elementary School is making a real difference to the lives of students in Rainbow, an agricultural district just east of Fallbrook. Of the 6,000 Title 1 schools in California, Vallecitos won the Title 1 Academic Achievement Award, making it one of the top 100 Title 1 schools in the state.

The school has 200 students, 92 percent of whom are from low income families. The kids are studying hard to learn lessons that will help them succeed in life. Unfortunately, due to the low tax base in that area, the school is unable to pay for building repairs, and the children are in danger.

For example:

Wood ramps to the 19 portable class rooms have loose, rotted boards that students could fall through

One classroom roof leaks badly

The lunch area cover has rotted wood, which could cause it to collapse during a windstorm or earthquake

Many classrooms have rotted and broken siding, which has allowed water to get into the building and caused mold.

Ault wrote that the foundation’s goal is to fix these safety issues before an accident happens, so it is trying to raise $75,000 for the most basic safety improvements. To make a donation, contact Joan Jones at (619) 814-1352, [email protected] , or go to https://secure.sdfirefoundation.org/donations.php to donate online.

The Fire Foundation’s mission is to improve the system of fire and emergency services in San Diego County. It provides safety tips to help prevent fires and accidents and, since 80 percent of all fire department emergency calls are medical in nature, the foundation also actively focuses on accident prevention.