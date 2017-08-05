Fire prevention fees still due for prior billings

SACRAMENTO – Property owners who owe fire prevention fees are still required to make payment for fiscal years 2011-12 through 2016-17. Passage of the bipartisan cap and trade bill, Assembly Bill 398 (AB 398), suspended the fire prevention fee going forward, but does not impact existing fire prevention fee obligations.

Effective July 1, 2017, AB 398 suspends fire prevention fee billings starting with fiscal year 2017-18. Bills issued to property owners for prior fiscal years 2011-12 through 2016-17, that have not been paid, are still owed.

Some property owners may still receive bills for past fiscal years if new information is received that the fee was owed and not previously billed. In this case, the bills for past fiscal years will have due dates after July 1, 2017, and if not paid in a timely manner, may have penalties and interest assessed.

If a property owner has been billed for the fire prevention fee and has not previously paid the fee, the passage of AB 398 does not change the amount owed.

These bills must still be paid either online or by sending payment to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA), formerly the Board of Equalization (BOE). If paying the fee by check, make it payable to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration and mail it to:

Special Taxes and Fees Remittance Processing

California Department of Tax and Fee Administration

PO Box 942881

Sacramento, CA 94279-2525