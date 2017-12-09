Lilac fire is 20 percent contained; Santa Ana winds to pick back up

The Lilac fire which scorched 41,000 acres and destroyed at least 105 structures was about 20 percent contained three days after it broke out, but firefighters still had a long way to go in getting the blaze fully under control.

“This morning, whether will be favorable,” a news release from CAL FIRE San Diego says. “However, this afternoon shifting winds are predicted which will create active fire throughout the day.”

The Santa Ana winds have wreaked havoc across Southern California and have been a leading cause in the spread of numerous fires that have broken out since last week.

Lighter winds throughout the day on Friday had allowed firefighters to make noticeable progress.

Several areas remained under evacuation Saturday and they were:

West Lilac Road and the Sullivan Middle School campus;

Residences south of Burma Road, east of Wilshire Road, north of North River Road and west of South Mission Avenue;

Residences south of Reche Road and west of the 15 Freeway;

Residences east of Green Canyon Road and South Mission Road and north of Highway 76;

Other areas were under voluntary evacuation warnings and they included

West of Wilshire Road to North River Road;

South of North River Road from Wilshire to Holly Lane;

South of Holly Lane from North River Road to Mission Road;

South of Little Gopher Canyon Road to Sagewood Road;

South of Dentro De Lomas at Nors Ranch Road;

Via Maria Elena south of Camino Del Rey;

Camino Del Rey south of Bobritt Lane;

Aquaduct Road south of Via Ulner Way;

North of Tumbleweed Lane between Sleeping Indian Road and Olive Hill Road;

South Mission north of Hellers Bend;

Sunset Grove Road north of Via Encinos;

Alta Vista Drive north of Palomar Drive;

Linda Vista Drive north of La Canada Road;

Knottwood Way north of Flowerwood Lane;

Gird Road north of Mary Lewis Drive;

Sage Road north of Brodea Lane;

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Palomar College campus at 1140 West Mission Rd., San Marcos and Bostonia Park and Recreation Center at 1049 Bostonia St., El Cajon. A large animal shelter is set up at the Del Mar Fair Grounds at 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard in Del Mar.

The fire broke out midday Thursday, west of Interstate 15 and south of Highway 76, and ripped through thousands of acres from Fallbrook to Oceanside by nightfall.

The fire has required the pooled efforts of CAL FIRE San Diego, the North County Fire Protection District and Oceanside Fire Department.

Firefighters from Oregon, Arkansas, Colorado and Utah have also been aiding in firefighting efforts, according to North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Buchanan.

Several injuries were reported in the wake of the fire. Three non-firefighters suffered burn wounds and another person suffered a case of smoke

inhalation.

San Diego County has declared a state of emergency, which will help the region be eligible for state and federal resources.

